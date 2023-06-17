LOS ANGELES — Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead in the 11th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-5 on Friday after going through six scoreless innings with rookie Emmett Sheehan on the mound.
The Dodgers collapsed again, giving up five runs after Sheehan’s departure.
But they rallied to tie the score at 5-5 in the ninth on Freddie Freeman’s leadoff single for second to Camilo Duvall. They pushed their potential winning streak into the third in the tenth, but Austin Barnes met a third batter to close out the inning.
San Francisco designated linebacker Patrick Bailey started the 11th at second and Crawford, who had no count after four at-bats, singled to right that scored Bailey to make it 6-5. Austin Slater’s RBI single closed the game in favor of the Giants.
The win went to Tyler Rogers (3-2) with one strike on one run of relief, and Alex Phezia (0-4) took the loss. Jacob Gunness caught the last three-and-out on his first save.
For the Giants, Venezuela’s Thero Estrada is 4-1, with one record and one produce; Wilmer Flores 3-1, with one run scored and two RBI; Luis Matos 2-0, with a scoring run.
For the Dodgers, Venezuelan David Peralta 1-1. Cuban Miguel Vargas 4-0.
