TV channels to watch Ecuador vs. Bolivia live and free from New Jersey | international football

This Saturday, June 17th, Ecuador vs. Bolivia live They will face each other in a friendly match that meets the date of FIFA at the Red Bull Arena, located in New Jersey, United States, and will start at 7 pm (local time). Check out here a guide to the TV channels and streaming platforms that will be broadcasting the match depending on which country you are in.

This friendly meeting provides an opportunity for Ecuador and Bolivia to prepare and strengthen themselves for the challenges of the future. Both selected teams will seek to take advantage of this opportunity to test different strategies, evaluate the performance of their players and achieve team synergies facing the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, which will take place from June 9 to July 19, 2026 in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

In addition, MAG will provide football fans with coverage of this exciting match, allowing fans to stay updated on highlights and happenings in Ecuador vs. Bolivia watched how the two teams prepare for the upcoming challenges on the way to the next FIFA World Cup.

Data for Ecuador vs. Bolivia live

city : New Jersey, United States

: New Jersey, United States stadium : Red Bull Arena

: Red Bull Arena date and time: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM

What channel broadcasts Ecuador vs. Bolivia?

Ecuador vs. Bolivia, effective by FIFA date, will be presented by ECDF (El Canal del Fútbol) and FútbolBo.

Tables by country to see Ecuador vs. Bolivia live

United States (Los Angeles): 5:00 p.m

Mexico: 5:00 p.m

Peru: 6:00 p.m

Columbia: 6:00 p.m

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m

Bolivia: 7:00 p.m

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m

Chile: 7:00 p.m

Paraguay: 7:00 p.m

Argentina: 8:00 p.m

Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.

Brazil: 8:00 p.m

United States (New York): 8:00 p.m

Spain: 01:00 AM on Sunday, June 18th

Possible alliances between ecuador vs. Bolivian

Ecuadorian football team: Galendez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Franco, Caicedo, Groizo; Silver, Valencia, ore.

Bolivian soccer team: viscara. Quinteros, Jocino, and Sajedo; Medina, Orsino, Pejarano, III, Arrasquita; Martins, Algrenaz.

How did Ecuador qualify to face Bolivia?

Both chosen ones are in the period of reconstruction. After Qatar 2022, Ecuador witnessed the departure of Gustavo Alvaro and the arrival of the Spanish coach who led Qatar in the World Cup, Felix Sanchez Pas. Under his leadership, the Ecuadorian national team played two friendlies against Australia last March; The first game was lost 3-1 at Companybank Stadium in Sydney, and the second was won 2-1 at Melbourne’s Docklands.

How do Bolivia reach the friendly match?

Bolivia is in the first phase of the management of Gustavo Costas at the helm. And behind the Argentine Cesar Farias, after the Qatar 2022 qualifiers, the Bolivian national team played two matches. They beat Uzbekistan 1-0 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah and beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.

How many times was Ecuador vs. Bolivia?

Ecuador and Bolivia have met 44 times in international football, as of 17 June 2023. The Ecuadorians have won 21 times, Bolivia has won 11, and there have been 12 draws. The last match between the two teams was on March 25, 2022, in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. Ecuador won that match 3-0.

Ecuador is preparing for the duel against Bolivia. (Video: Ecuador’s Choice)