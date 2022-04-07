April 7, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Barcelona tied with Eintracht in the quarter-finals of the European League. Pique was injured

Barcelona tied with Eintracht in the quarter-finals of the European League. Pique was injured

Cassandra Curtis April 7, 2022 2 min read

2022-04-07

30′ More Pedri appears. Good for Barcelona

27′ If Eintracht takes advantage of Barcelona’s loss, he can score the first match.

23 ‘ Change in Barcelona, ​​Pique leaves due to injury and enters Lenglet. The Spaniards wanted to continue, but they could not.

22 ‘ Today Xavinet is not at 100, it has some weaknesses.

16′ AUBA it was! Left alone after a pass from Ferran, he shot hard, but his shot was covered with dirt, and in the end the referee gave a goal kick, the judge erred in the decision.

13′ Barcelona is playing with fire. Too many transformations. The last two are Piqué and Araujo.

9′ Eintracht has a great time, his best attacks come from the wings and sending crosses.

6′ You have sown! He got inside the area without a mark, took the shot, but his shot opened and he couldn’t score. Barcelona was saved.

4′ near Entry! Bouri’s shot first, the defense intercepted it and it was left to Knauf who tried, but again a Barcelona player cleared the ball.

two’ TRAAAAAPPPPPP! The German goalkeeper saved a huge shot from Ferran Torres that slipped into his frame. Eintracht was saved.

1 ‘ The first foul of the match, Santos Borre fouled Alba.

Get the party started! Barcelona is already playing against Eintracht in the quarter-finals of the European League.

Confirmed Fonts:

Etracht: Trapp, Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka, Knauff, Jakic, Sow, Kostic, Lindstrom, Kamada, and Borré.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Pique, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Adama, Ferran and Aubameyang.

See also  Peru sanctioned for tampering with Chilean anthem in qualifiers

Barcelona visit Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday (1:00 pm) in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final in search of a result that enhances its positive dynamics and puts a draw on the right track.

“We are in good dynamics, perhaps we are in the best moments of the season,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said last Sunday after beating Sevilla 1-0 in the league.

Xavi Hernandez talks about Dembele’s future and confirms the news of Ronald Araujo

The Blaugranas attended the match against Eintracht after picking up eight victories in their last ten official matches, including a 4-0 away win over Real Madrid in La Liga.

Barcelona is now targeting Eintracht who can count on almost all of his characters, especially young midfielder Pedro Gonzalez “Pedre”, who scored the winning goal against Sevilla on Sunday (1-0).

Do not forgive anything! Antonella Roccuzzo angered by Lionel Messi: ‘Let the kids win’

“He is a superior player and a leader,” Xavi said of his player, who will return to the Camp Nou against Germany on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The doorman has the bags ready

April 7, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Vida suffers a controversial goal disqualification against Platense; Real Spain added their eighth win in a row by beating Real Sociedad

April 7, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A massive double for Karim Benzema and Real Madrid beat Chelsea in the Champions League

April 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Barcelona tied with Eintracht in the quarter-finals of the European League. Pique was injured

April 7, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The government and the Professional Council for Forest Sciences are working to conserve forests

April 7, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Ortega “terminates” Leonardo Torres and expels him from the board of directors of the Central Bank

April 7, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about slapping Will Smith

April 7, 2022 Lane Skeldon