Barcelona tied with Eintracht in the quarter-finals of the European League. Pique was injured

2022-04-07

30′ More Pedri appears. Good for Barcelona 27′ If Eintracht takes advantage of Barcelona’s loss, he can score the first match. 23 ‘ Change in Barcelona, ​​Pique leaves due to injury and enters Lenglet. The Spaniards wanted to continue, but they could not.

22 ‘ Today Xavinet is not at 100, it has some weaknesses. 16′ AUBA it was! Left alone after a pass from Ferran, he shot hard, but his shot was covered with dirt, and in the end the referee gave a goal kick, the judge erred in the decision.

13′ Barcelona is playing with fire. Too many transformations. The last two are Piqué and Araujo. 9′ Eintracht has a great time, his best attacks come from the wings and sending crosses. 6′ You have sown! He got inside the area without a mark, took the shot, but his shot opened and he couldn’t score. Barcelona was saved.

4′ near Entry! Bouri’s shot first, the defense intercepted it and it was left to Knauf who tried, but again a Barcelona player cleared the ball. two’ TRAAAAAPPPPPP! The German goalkeeper saved a huge shot from Ferran Torres that slipped into his frame. Eintracht was saved.

1 ‘ The first foul of the match, Santos Borre fouled Alba. Get the party started! Barcelona is already playing against Eintracht in the quarter-finals of the European League. Confirmed Fonts: Etracht: Trapp, Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka, Knauff, Jakic, Sow, Kostic, Lindstrom, Kamada, and Borré.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Pique, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Adama, Ferran and Aubameyang. See also Peru sanctioned for tampering with Chilean anthem in qualifiers

Barcelona visit Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday (1:00 pm) in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final in search of a result that enhances its positive dynamics and puts a draw on the right track. “We are in good dynamics, perhaps we are in the best moments of the season,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said last Sunday after beating Sevilla 1-0 in the league. Xavi Hernandez talks about Dembele’s future and confirms the news of Ronald Araujo The Blaugranas attended the match against Eintracht after picking up eight victories in their last ten official matches, including a 4-0 away win over Real Madrid in La Liga.