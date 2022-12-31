Barcelona receives Espanyol at the Camp Nou with the aim of returning to the fore

2022-12-30

Football back on the field camp nou, Where is this Saturday Barcelona It regains its leadership through a fast-paced derby that will end in 2022. It has been 53 days since the last official match of Barcelona, ​​the one that ended in an epic comeback in Pamplona (1-2).

For the 15th match of the Spanish League, it was Barcelona receives the Spanish (7:00 am from Honduras) on what it aims to be sexy and where it leads Xavi Hernandez They will try to regain the lead.

the Barcelona He is in second place in the standings after victory real madrid against Valladolid. Only one point is the meringue feature, so Barcelona can’t fail.