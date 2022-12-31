Barcelona receives Espanyol at the Camp Nou with the aim of returning to the fore

2022-12-30
Football back on the field camp nou, Where is this Saturday Barcelona It regains its leadership through a fast-paced derby that will end in 2022. It has been 53 days since the last official match of Barcelona, the one that ended in an epic comeback in Pamplona (1-2).
For the 15th match of the Spanish League, it was Barcelona receives the Spanish (7:00 am from Honduras) on what it aims to be sexy and where it leads Xavi Hernandez They will try to regain the lead.
We see: Table of positions of the League of Spain
the Barcelona He is in second place in the standings after victory real madrid against Valladolid. Only one point is the meringue feature, so Barcelona can’t fail.
Barcelona will try to add the three points with presence Robert Lewandowski, the unexpected protagonist of the derby. On Friday the Madrid Central Dispute Tribunal granted him a precautionary measure that puts his three penalties matches on hold until a firm decision is reached. This has sparked outrage Spanish.
Also note that for Barcelona Ronald Araujo will be available, who will return after an absence of a few months.
The full squad consists of the following players: Ter Stegen, Bellerín, R. Araujo, Sergio, O. Dembélé, Pierre, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Fernando, Memphis, Christensen, Marcos A., Jordi Alba, Kessie, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Rafinha, Conde, Eric, Iñaki Peña, Balde, Javi, Pablo Toure and Arnau Tenas.
the SpanishFor his part, he reaches the derby in sixteenth place, just one point behind the relegation places. Their latest win dates back to October 16, 1-0 against Valladolid, having added just three of the last 15 points at stake. But some of them are worthy, like the equalizer at the Atletico Madrid stadium. If there are no points, then Spanish She presents herself as a more formidable competitor.
possible alliances
Barcelona (1-4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto/Conde, Eric Garcia/Marcos Alonso, Christensen, Alex Balde; Javi / De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski and Ansu Fati / Rafinha
Spanish (1-4-2-3-1): Lecomte. Oscar Gil, Calero, Cabrera, Brian Olivan; Vinicius Souza, Edu Exposito; Braithwaite, Serge Dardier, Javi Boadu; Joselo
Who is broadcasting in Honduras: Sky Sports and Fix+
time: 7:00 am
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Aris Salonica confirms the injury of Honduras Luis Palma, how long will he be out of the field?
Eleven lions! Veliko Bonović warning for Cruz Azul before the Sky Cup final
Which Pele Records Are Still Valid?