Aris Salonica confirms the injury of Honduras Luis Palma, how long will he be out of the field?

2022-12-30

the Aris Thessaloniki On Friday, the Greek Football League First Division club confirmed that a Honduras midfielder had been injured Louis Palma.

And the Greek national team announced, through a statement, the position of Karacho, who left the stadium, affected by severe pain, last Thursday, during the match against. Panetolicus He underwent an MRI.

According to Aris, “Al Biko” has an injury to his right ankle, for which he will remain under observation.

“Luis Palma was lucky because of his misfortune. According to the results of the MRI scan of the 22-year-old Honduras international midfielder, who was injured in yesterday’s match against Panetolikos (he left the field on a stretcher),” Aris said, “an injury in the right side area of ankle”.

Similarly, the club where Luis Palma plays for did not disclose how long he would be out of action, but indicated that they would keep him under constant monitoring.