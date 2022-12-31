December 31, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Aris Salonica confirms the injury of Honduras Luis Palma, how long will he be out of the field?

Cassandra Curtis December 31, 2022 2 min read

2022-12-30

the Aris Thessaloniki On Friday, the Greek Football League First Division club confirmed that a Honduras midfielder had been injured Louis Palma.

And the Greek national team announced, through a statement, the position of Karacho, who left the stadium, affected by severe pain, last Thursday, during the match against. Panetolicus He underwent an MRI.

According to Aris, “Al Biko” has an injury to his right ankle, for which he will remain under observation.

We see: Honduras midfielder Joshua Canales joins Celaya of the Expanded Mexican League

“Luis Palma was lucky because of his misfortune. According to the results of the MRI scan of the 22-year-old Honduras international midfielder, who was injured in yesterday’s match against Panetolikos (he left the field on a stretcher),” Aris said, “an injury in the right side area of ankle”.

Similarly, the club where Luis Palma plays for did not disclose how long he would be out of action, but indicated that they would keep him under constant monitoring.

It will not pass through the operating room

Despite confirming his injury, the Greek club announced that Palma would not need to undergo surgery to recover from his condition.

Louis Palm He suffered from the severe injury only when he was having a good moment in football in Greece, where he was listed as Player of the Month for November in the Greek League thanks to his good performance.

Recently, the former Vida player distinguished himself by scoring two amazing free-kick goals in the cup tournament against Lavadiakos.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Eleven lions! Veliko Bonović warning for Cruz Azul before the Sky Cup final

December 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Which Pele Records Are Still Valid?

December 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Chivas’ possible line-up to play the Sky Cup final against Cruz Azul

December 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

8 min read

Stellar moments for science in 2022

December 31, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Aris Salonica confirms the injury of Honduras Luis Palma, how long will he be out of the field?

December 31, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Jair Bolsonaro has lifted the ban on Nicolás Maduro entering Brazil and the dictator will be able to attend Lula da Silva’s inauguration

December 31, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Out of the snow, the daughter of “Canelo” Alvarez exudes elegance in a fancy snow outfit

December 31, 2022 Lane Skeldon