Aris Salonica confirms the injury of Honduras Luis Palma, how long will he be out of the field?

2022-12-30
the Aris Thessaloniki On Friday, the Greek Football League First Division club confirmed that a Honduras midfielder had been injured Louis Palma.
And the Greek national team announced, through a statement, the position of Karacho, who left the stadium, affected by severe pain, last Thursday, during the match against. Panetolicus He underwent an MRI.
According to Aris, “Al Biko” has an injury to his right ankle, for which he will remain under observation.
“Luis Palma was lucky because of his misfortune. According to the results of the MRI scan of the 22-year-old Honduras international midfielder, who was injured in yesterday’s match against Panetolikos (he left the field on a stretcher),” Aris said, “an injury in the right side area of ankle”.
Similarly, the club where Luis Palma plays for did not disclose how long he would be out of action, but indicated that they would keep him under constant monitoring.
It will not pass through the operating room
Despite confirming his injury, the Greek club announced that Palma would not need to undergo surgery to recover from his condition.
Louis Palm He suffered from the severe injury only when he was having a good moment in football in Greece, where he was listed as Player of the Month for November in the Greek League thanks to his good performance.
Recently, the former Vida player distinguished himself by scoring two amazing free-kick goals in the cup tournament against Lavadiakos.
