March 14, 2023

Atlas vs Olimpia: Schedule and Where to Watch Concachampions Match LIVE

Here we tell you where to watch the second leg of the Round of 16 of Atlas vs Olympia

This Tuesday continues CONCACAF Champions League 2023where four Mexican teams will be active. Here we tell you where to watch the second leg of the Round of 16 of Atlas vs Olympia.

he atlas You will receive Olimpia from Honduras, Waiting for a miracle return To advance to the quarter-finals, although on paper it seems difficult. Last Wednesday, the Red and Black were crushed 4-1 at the Estadio Metropolitano in San Pedro de Sula.

With two goals from Jorge Benguché, one from Jerry Bengston and another from Kevin López, the Hondurans imposed conditions against a rival suffering from ups and downs, who is also going through a crisis in the MX League.

The team led by Mexican Benjamin Mora appears In the penultimate place in the general table for the closing 2023With one win, six draws, four losses and nine points.

On the other hand, the Olympia, led by Pedro Truglio, retained several of its players over the weekend in the domestic championship and lost 2-0 to Marathon. However, it is expected that in competition CONCACAF He will go out on the field with his players in good shape.

The match will be like this Tuesday March 14th at 8:15pm at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajaraand can be seen on banned television.

Where to watch the Atlas vs Olympia match live

  • date and time: Tuesday, March 14, 8:15 p.m
  • Campus: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Transmission (channels): Fox Sports
* Subject to transmission changes

** Mexico Central Time schedule

