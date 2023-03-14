Who are the new faces that Nestor Lorenzo decided for the friendlies for?

03/13/2023



Given that the European base of the Colombian national team is not going through a good moment due to injuriesDue to poor performance and lack of technical opportunities Nestor Lorenzo decided on some new faces And by other players kept calling for the upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

Although the call is led by James Rodriguez, who He returned to the Olympiacos seat at the weekendAnd “El Tigre” Radamel Falcao Garcia, who does not play for Rayo, we must highlight the names of defender Alexis Perez, who played 56 matches with the Turkish Gerson Sport, between last year and the current season.

As well as the presence of the 24-year-old Barranquilla goalkeeper Davies Vasquez, who signed with AC Milan, in addition to the presence of Dylan Borrero, the midfielder who played 3 matches and goal this season With New England from MLS. From the same league, Juan David Mosquera (Portland Timbers) got the chance again. The former Medellin also collected three matches and one point with his club.

Kevin Castaño, from Aguilas Doradas, W Nelson Palacio from Atlético Nacionalwho receives his first call.

“Any call is important given the needs that arise and also in light of the difficulties. Not every time you call you can reach the full targets, whether it be injuries, emotional moments or performance,” Antioquia coach Carlos “Pices” Restrepo pointed out.

Said the coach, who is associated with the Jaguares today This call will find New companies and complements. “These things are good because you discover new options and look at the selection behavior of new players. It helps you complete the path you want to take.”

Whale Restrepo added that the important thing for the coach is that they give him arguments and that they help him build the course. “I see that the team is good under the leadership of Professor Lorenzo W So far the presentations have been important. We watch other players, we can look into another dimension and make a necessary replacement.”

It’s also good that guys like John Arias appear on the call, through a great gift with Brazilian Fluminense, with 10 matches played this season and two suspensions. In addition to Johan Carbonero, who will have the possibility to transfer his good moment in Racing Argentina to Tricolor.

While Diver Machado Returns to the specified After his form in the French lens was very good, he appeared in 24 matches as a starter and scored 3 goals. So against South Korea, on the 24th of this month in Ulsan, and against Japan, on the 28th in Osaka, Lorenzo He will draw conclusions About which of these new faces could continue in the process leading up to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

James and Falcao stir up controversy

Despite being references for the national team and always having the confidence of coach Nestor Lorenzo, James Rodriguez and Falcao are causing controversy for their call-up. The 10 are barely recovering from injury, while Al Tigre has not started since January 3 in the defeat by Sporting Gijon in a visit (2-0). In addition, his last result with the Colombian national team, on November 19, 2022, was in the victory over Paraguay (2-0). Falcao’s shortfall in minutes was due to the intense competition and not to any injury.