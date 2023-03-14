Eden Hazard makes the final decision about his future at Real Madrid and talks about his relationship with Ancelotti

2023-03-13

Real Madrid dreamed that signing Eden Hazard would be the best in recent years. Merengues paid out more than €100,000,000 in mid-2019 and today it’s worth around €7,500,000, according to Transfermarkt, which specializes in player value. The signing of Eden Hazard may be remembered as one of the worst in Merengue’s history, but despite all this, the Belgian – who has not played since – admitted he wants to stay at Real Madrid next season despite practically not playing in the league. And the Spanish national team confirmed that the transfer deal next summer (Northern) “is not on the agenda,” in an interview it conducted today, Monday, with the Belgian TV RTBF..

“I would like to stay. I have always dreamed of this club. I wish for one thing: to be on the field to show that I can still play football, even if people doubt it, which is normal, “the former Lille and Chelsea player admitted. Hazard, 32, arrived in the Spanish capital from London in 2019 after Real Madrid paid Chelsea 115 million euros. But since his arrival in Madrid, he has not been able to show his quality due to his constant physical problems. He has not played any matches in the Spanish championship since last September 9.

"There is only one thing that can get me out of the spiral I am in and that is playing (…). After months of not playing, I know I will not score five goals in my first game. I need time, but at Real Madrid there is no time", said Hazard , who has the remainder of his contract this season and next. Hazard, who announced his withdrawal from the Belgian national team in December after the World Cup in Qatar, admitted to questioning the "confidence of Carlo Ancelotti", his coach at Real Madrid.