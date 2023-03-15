Hector Vargas is out for Victoria after poor results. Nahin Espinosa comes to the rescue

2023-03-14

Leadership victory He could not stand the poor results the club was crediting him in End of 2023 And we made the difficult decision to terminate the contract with Argentine coach Hector Vargas. The Ciba leadership informed Professor Vargas that they had made the decision to dispense with his services, so there was no turning back. Javier Cruz, the entity’s president, confirmed to DIEZ that this was done by mutual agreement.

The blue and white design came after Tuesday’s meeting, one day after the 3-1 loss they suffered at the hands of the national team. Motagua in Comayagua. to Hector Vargas headed leadership Xavier Cruz They made him a team so he could compete in the local tournament, but he couldn’t find a way to beat it. Oscar Salas, Carlos BernardesAnd “Pepo” LopezAnd Alex AguilarAnd Elmer Getty and the Machuca Ramirez Some of the reinforcements that Vargas hired were under the command of victorybut few work with him, let alone the Argentine Nahuel Lunawhich contributed little or nothing. In addition, the club committed itself to keeping Alexei Vega in the squad, the best player whose services have been requested by clubs such as OlympiaAnd Motagua And marathonbut not even with the help of leftist mentor Vargas could give the Jaypo club a good direction.

The Argentinean leaves the technical management of the Albanians, leaving the institution in eighth place in the standings, out of 10 teams, with only 9 points from the 12 matches he played; Two wins, three draws and seven losses was the balance. The arrival of Spinoza The President confirmed that victory He decided to give the responsibility of raising the ship from Ceiba to Nahon Spinoza, a coach who has not been active in the National League since 2018 when he was in charge of Olympia.