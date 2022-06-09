Arturo Vidal nothing to become a Flamengo player

Midtime Opening

CDMX / 08.06.2022 22:07:44

Although he has only one year left on his contract with Inter Milan, everything indicates that Arturo Vidal He will not continue in the first division and his future may be at Flamengo in Brazil.

The idea of ​​the Chilean is to emigrate from the club for next season, but he has already done so Some offers from the United States and Qatar have been excludedBecause he expressed on several occasions his desire to play in South America, specifically with Flamengo.

For this reason, report newspaper like chile That the Mengao Council did not take it into consideration as a possible reinforcement, but because of his public words they sat down to talk to him.

I learned from my horses that strength is complemented by nobility and loyalty!!! ????????????????????? haras_ilcampione????????? pic.twitter.com/3PrQksSvBw – Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) 4 June 2022

Arturo Vidal salary

One of the biggest problems in signing the 35-year-old was the salary issue that You will accept $3 million annuallywhich is considered by the stars of the team Gabriel Barbosa, David Luiz and Georgian de Arrascaeta.

In addition to the salary issue where the Chilean will be reduced to half of what they currently receive, this is the case Current manager Paulo Sousa has been asked to rejuvenate the team With young talents, so this issue was discussed with the board of directors and the technical staff to confirm that it is worth much more to bring in a player with Vidal’s characteristics than the conditions they envisioned.

Along the same lines, flamingo Things are not going well in Brazil, where it ranks 14 out of 20 with 12 points And two consecutive defeats will put the coach on the “little board”.

In the same way, Reports indicate that it will only be a matter of time for Florida’s strategic change And Vidal’s arrival will be to hit the table to fix the situation after the first ten dates of the season.