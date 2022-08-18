Arsenal Live: Results and Winners for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

These are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, August 17, 2022: 23, 28, 41, 50, 55, 24.

The jackpot was $66 million with an option to collect $38.3 million in cash prizes, according to the Powerball website.

The winners have not yet been announced.

Remember that Powerball drawings take place three times a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10:59 PM.. The draw starts on Monday in 2021.

Tickets cost $2, but you can add Power Play for an additional $1, which can increase your prize amount up to five times the original prize (unless you win the jackpot and match 5).

There is also the possibility to multiply your prize by 10 with Power Play when the jackpot is less than $150 million.

Each player must choose five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red balls.. Although you can also get a lottery machine, it creates a quick selection ticket with random numbers for you.

Prizes range from $4 for matching Powerball to $1 million for matching all 5 white balls. If you hit them all, you win the jackpot.

