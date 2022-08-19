“I’ve never seen a greater vanity before.”

August 19, 2022

August 19, 2022

In an interview with Depar Sports, Wayne Rooney talked about the recent situations of Kylian Mbappe

Actions Kylian Mbappe on the way Paris Saint-Germain About Montpellier, in which Messi and . participated Neymar They are not well received. After colliding with the Argentine and arguing with the Brazilian over who would take the penalty, he was criticized.

This time he exploded against the positions of the French was Wayne Rooney. Former player in Manchester United And the current coach DC United subordinate Ml He criticized the striker’s arrogance in an interview with Sports section.

A 24-year-old player crashed Messi? I’ve never seen a soul bigger than this in my life. Someone has to mention Mbappe who is 24 years old, Messi He was already on his way to the fourth Ballon d’Or.” rune.

According to the journalist Daniel Riveroradio RMC SportsThe French striker is not satisfied with being a “leader” Paris Saint-Germain. In the recent transfer window, Mbappé opted to renew with Parc des Princes instead of going to Real Madrid.

Mbappe s Neymar They don’t talk to each other and don’t get over each other, we’ve known that for a long time. Mbappe He is the president of the club, they told him that, they told his mother and father. They sold him (hit) an internationally famous coach and that Neymar I won’t be anymore. Upon arrival, it wasn’t exactly the case. So he’s in a bad mood for what he promised.”

World Champion Points Against Mbappe

Attitude Mbappe in Paris Saint-Germain beat Montpellier Last Saturday had a very negative impact on Europe. world champion with France In the year 1998, Frank Lubov He criticized the position of the attacker in the program ESPNFC.

“It’s a shame. I’m embarrassed for him now. Because I love him so much, I can’t understand why he’s doing it. He’s an example for young players, he knows. He shouldn’t act that way,” he said. former player. Chelsea.

“If you were, Christoph Galtier, At the end of the game I tell you Killian, I love you, but what have you done? This is the last time you’ll do that. I don’t care who you are. I don’t care if you’re the star of the team, you can’t do that.”

