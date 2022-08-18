August 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Toluca vs Riados (1-1). Objectives

Toluca vs Riados (1-1). Objectives

Cassandra Curtis August 18, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

Today’s match between the leader and the sub-leader From Opening 2022 Not in serviceshe was Good offer from both clubs Who can assume? Despite the 1-1 . draw In Nemesio Diez it They took control of both of them onceYes, though, the score left Monterrey nervous because on Saturday in Clasico Reggio, they could be overtaken by the Tigres in the table.

Both teams too He suffered the loss of key players such as Thiago Volpi who was injured in the warm-up and Funes Morey Who did not finish the match due to a muscle injury towards the end of the match.

The game was attractive. Toluca dominated the entire first half And he took full advantage of the nerves of Esteban Andrada and then Scratch in the second half with several the changes He saw the best and imposed his conditions.

Demons sought at all costs to move forward on the mark and They did it with a great goal from Leo FernandezWho took advantage of the visiting defense advantages to send the ball into the net.

In the supplementary part Vucetich made many changes which resulted in Rayados taking control The match and the test of Gutierrez who saved some important balls before Aguirre tied the score.

In the end Rayados can take the three pointsbut The VAR ruled out the possibility of celebrating a superb goal by Funes Morey Before leaving, he had a muscle problem in his right leg.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

strong hit! Honduran Rubillo Castillo expelled by Deportivo Pasto, FIFA orders him to pay millionaire to Chinese club

August 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Motagua begins its adventure in the 2022 Concacaf League by visiting Cibao FC from the Dominican Republic

August 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

shocked! Etisalat lost at home to Deriangen in Nicaragua in the first leg of the CONCACAF League

August 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

4 min read

They discover an underwater crater that originated when the dinosaurs disappeared

August 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

US Embassy Alert for Visa Renewals

August 18, 2022 Winston Hale
5 min read

Oral speech: Diego Vecchio and the thread that unites the sciences of magic with writing

August 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Toluca vs Riados (1-1). Objectives

August 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis