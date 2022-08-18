Toluca vs Riados (1-1). Objectives

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 08.17.2022 21:01:03

Today’s match between the leader and the sub-leader From Opening 2022 Not in serviceshe was Good offer from both clubs Who can assume? Despite the 1-1 . draw In Nemesio Diez it They took control of both of them onceYes, though, the score left Monterrey nervous because on Saturday in Clasico Reggio, they could be overtaken by the Tigres in the table.

Both teams too He suffered the loss of key players such as Thiago Volpi who was injured in the warm-up and Funes Morey Who did not finish the match due to a muscle injury towards the end of the match.

The game was attractive. Toluca dominated the entire first half And he took full advantage of the nerves of Esteban Andrada and then Scratch in the second half with several the changes He saw the best and imposed his conditions.

Demons sought at all costs to move forward on the mark and They did it with a great goal from Leo FernandezWho took advantage of the visiting defense advantages to send the ball into the net.

In the supplementary part Vucetich made many changes which resulted in Rayados taking control The match and the test of Gutierrez who saved some important balls before Aguirre tied the score.

In the end Rayados can take the three pointsbut The VAR ruled out the possibility of celebrating a superb goal by Funes Morey Before leaving, he had a muscle problem in his right leg.