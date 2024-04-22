Aroldis Chapman hits 3 and sets a record in 2024 (+Video)

After serving a short period of suspension, Aroldis Chapman He returned to the mound and it was his speed that stood out the most in his relief. Although he started out with some problems, he completed a round of work at over 100 mph.

On Sunday, April 21, 2024 AD. Boston Red Sox And Pittsburgh Pirates They met in the final game of the weekend series from Stadium PNC Park.





In the eighth inning, the Cuban reliever came out to play for him Boston Front 5 x 1 on pittsburgh. He faced the top of the opposition's line-up and resorted to striking to top off his performance from the start.

Aroldis Chapman hit three Boston batters

Jarren Duran at full count against Antilles negotiates a ticket to open the ring. Then, a Red Sox outfielder stole second base and put the Latin pitcher in trouble in the middle of Rob Refsnyder's shift. while, Aroldis Chapman He came from least to most and described the first chocolate to the American gardener.

With one out, Wilyer Abreu drove through shortstop and Oneil Cruz did not control the contact and committed an error. During the play, Jaren Duran scored a sixth run Boston Red Sox.

With one man on base, Connor Wong took his turn at bat and, with zero balls and two strikeouts, hit a sinker at 101 mph. Aroldis Chapman. Bobby Dalbec got into the batter's box but was unsuccessful as well and succumbed to the Caribbean Major League repertoire. With a pair of four-seam fastballs, the Cuban put him against the ropes and the American hit him with a sinker at 102 mph. Thus ended the display of the original Holguin jug.

Aroldis Chapman He pitched one inning, although he did not tolerate hits, walked once and allowed one run, however, he struck out three opponents. In 10 relays, a total of 14 chocolates and effectiveness From 4.05. The interesting thing to highlight is that Cuban had the fastest launch (102 mph) so far this season at the big top.

