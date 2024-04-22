real madrid vs. Barcelona: The controversy behind El Clásico

A penalty kick for Real Madrid and an alleged non-scoring by Barcelona were two controversial actions during the match

The controversy captured the attention of classicists among real madrid And Barcelonaafter scoring a penalty kick for the Merengue team, and a possible goal against the Blaugrana was not verified during the first half of the confrontation that was held at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

In the 18th minute, referee Cesar Soto Grado scored a penalty kick Lucas Vasquezafter the alleged shortage Bao Kubarsi. The procedure sparked controversy because players Barcelona They asked the whistler to go to VAR, because they considered that the Merengue player had requested the call.

Cesar Soto did not review play and stood by his decision to score the penalty, which Vinicius Junior converted to equalize 1-1. Twelve minutes ago Andreas Christensen Make it 1 to 0 in favor Barcelona.

“There is no criminal offense in favor real madrid“, Felipe Ramos Rizo, Arbitration Analyst at espn

A few minutes later, in the first half, the work of the refereeing team was in doubt again, due to a possible incorrect goal in favor of the team. Barcelona.

Lamin Yamal Shot towards goal and goalkeeper real madrid Andrey Lunin passed the ball over the goal line but the players of the team Barcelona They claimed that the ball crossed the goal line completely and referee Cesar Soto Grado took some time to make the decision.

On replay, he clearly saw whether the ball had completely crossed the goal line, even though the goalkeeper's body was inside the goal. However, the whistle did not confirm the validity of the possible explanation for Yamal.

“No comments”, accompanied by some screenshots of observations indicating errors from Hawk-Eye, this was the position of the president of the Spanish League, Javier Tebas, on social networks, after the event that was reported at the Bernabéu.