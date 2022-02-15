February 15, 2022

How about a Super Bowl loser merchandise?

Mexico City /

I just finished Energyand members Los Angeles rams They started getting dressed Championship outfitwhich is a common practice year after year, which still leads to the question What happens to all the losing team’s products.

Due to the defeat of the fans Cincinnati Bengalsthey wouldn’t be interested in acquiring any commodity, so Everything that was ready to go off the shelves should stay packagedalthough not for this reason in neglect.

Since 2015, The Good360 Charity was the destination for all these Super Bowl items which have not been commercialized, to give them a new direction, generally in areas with complex social environments, particularly in Africa, South America, the Middle East, as well as other regions in Asia.

Retail companies will allocate all these products to the organization, which He will be responsible for distributing it in the places that you consider most relevant.

but nevertheless, Nor is it a huge amount to be dealt withAs soon as the results are known, the main production begins. What also helps is that other organizations like MLB They collaborate, too, in addition to the millions of dollars they receive from donors.

“They usually Only a few thousand items Shari Rudolph, Good360’s director of marketing, explained to the Los Angeles Times that each event is pre-produced.

