Are you over 50 years old? These are the eight tips for having an active and healthy mind

Crossing a barrier 50 years It has its consequences on mental and physical health, above all, if you do not take the necessary precautions to reach this age in good health.

This age group can and does suffer from dementia Memory problemsThis is why it becomes necessary to learn how to maintain an active and healthy mind. investigating in University of Canberra In Australia, discover the way to improve mental health after the age of fifty.

According to this study, doing light exercise for 45 minutes at least once a week helps maintain a healthy mind and improve memory.

Experts found that one of these activities is yoga, a discipline that connects mind, body and spirit, because it increases the power of attention and cognitive skills, but it can also be any other moderate exercise that allows for an active and healthier life.

What to do to improve memory at the age of fifty

How do you live life after 50 years?

If you are over 50, it is essential that you follow a series of habits that will make you feel healthier, more active and happier.

Below we tell you what they are:

Reduce or eliminate alcohol

Do exercise regularly

What should we do to keep our minds active?

Keeping your mind active seems like an easy task, but it is not if you do not follow a series of habits. These tips will help you increase your attention and cognitive skills.

Below we tell you what habits help you keep your mind active:

Eat a balanced diet without abusing chemicals

Socialize with others

Take moments to relax

Always exercise your mind





How do you keep your mind active in old age?

Senior citizens need to adopt a series of activities that will benefit their mental health and help them have an active mind.

It is a healthy habit to add exercise because it has a positive effect on brain health. Experts confirm that a moderate training routine prevents decline in cognitive abilities in older people.

In addition, to keep your mind active in old age, you should do the following:

