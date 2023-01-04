Some UNLP colleges have extended the enrollment period and there are already about 34,000 enrollments

When data is still being processed in some faculties, 33,678 young people from all over the country have already completed the online admission form to start their undergraduate studies at the National University of La Plata. In December, the registration period offered by the UNLP Presidency for applicants to enter one of the 115 positions offered by the 17 faculties of the House of Studies La Plata expired.
It must be remembered that for the 2022 academic year, in this same state, enrollment was 33,144.
Meanwhile, in journalism, registration for certification courses will continue until January 30th.
These are the details – not final, as they are still processing data on faculties and some will reopen enrollment in February and March – for academic unit enrollments:
Arts: 3045
Astronomical and geophysical sciences: 296
Architecture and Urbanism: 1491
Agricultural and Forestry Sciences: 271
Economic Sciences: 2441
Exact Sciences: 848
Legal and Social Sciences: 2632
Medical Sciences: 4471
Medical Sciences- HR School: 2756
Museum of Natural Sciences: 589
Veterinary Sciences: 1458
Humanities and educational sciences: 3443
Computer Science: 1983
Engineering: 1370
Engineering and Computer Science (computer engineering combined degree): 329
Registration 2022 for the 2023 session
Dentistry: 1083
Journalism and social communication: 991
Psychology: 3452
Social Work: 720
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
Ciencias UCSC participated in a conference in Argentina with freshwater science research and active learning
Anahi visits Andres García
It’s very hard to be an astronaut, why?