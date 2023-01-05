Are you going to start the diet? Learn about the combination of some of the foods you can include

The Christmas season is over and if one of your resolutions for 2023 is to get in shape, Start with the diet Or try to incorporate healthy habits that are good for health, you should know some of them food It can help you achieve this goal which requires a lot of effort and perseverance.

Apart from advising you by a specialist in diet Or a specific food that you can eat to meet your needs, you can start absorbing the topic and knowing what fruits, vegetables or proteins in general that you should implement to make healthy and balanced preparations, worth taking care of your health and eating. It has nutritional properties.

Next, we share a small list of A combination of some foods What can you do between your plates and start with a good kind diet-You can eat everything Food groups that nourish you, have that satiating effect and provide you with a steady supply of energy.

Foods that will help you in the diet

according to Medline From the US National Library of Medicine, ie healthy diet Include fruits and vegetables every day, as these foods give you energy and provide macronutrients.

Regarding fruits, take advantage of those in every season, eat many citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, tangerines, grapefruits, guavas and enjoy your favorite cuts, it can be apples, pineapples, bananas, grapes, strawberries, blueberries, etc. collect them like Healthy snacks Or even naturally flavored drinks.

Vegetables can be eaten raw, cooked, or boiled to balance out your dishes. Add it to salads or fresh preparations, eat carrots, cabbage, zucchini, colored peppers, potatoes, cauliflower and more varieties.

Whole grains should also be added, as they contain most of the nutrients and very good fiber. whole wheat or multigrain toast with avocado, oatmeal with berries, wild rice, mushroom salad, and brown rice with stir-fried vegetables; are some of groups You can do cooking stuff

Both plant and animal proteins, beef, fish, eggs, chicken, and vegetable options such as legumes, beans, rice, or broad beans are several of the nutritional mixes you can make if you turn to a professional.

Experts recommend incorporating all food groups; vegetables, fruits, grains and tubers; Legumes and foods of animal origin. to me MedlineIncorporating this into your meals can be beneficial:

° Fried broccoli with brown rice

° Cabbage with fried eggs

° Roasted beets with orange slices and fennel

° Corn and tomato salad

°Vegetable skewers Roasted or grilled vegetables

° Low-sodium store-bought soups with added frozen vegetables

° Frozen vegetables mixed with boiled pasta during the last 5 minutes of cooking.

start the diet Or better diet at the beginning of the year, and learn how to make good food mix It nourishes the body with all the elements it needs, even to prevent diseases.