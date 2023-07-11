Interview | Deborah Scapini, Wellwo: “Recognition and a balance between personal and professional life are factors that contribute to employee happiness”

Happiness in the workplace is of paramount importance due to several key factors. Happy employees tend to be more productive and committed to their work tasks. When people enjoy their work, they feel motivated, which increases their energy level and creativity, thus improving their overall performance. In addition, happiness at work promotes a positive work environment, which leads to greater collaboration and teamwork, which in turn leads to innovation and problem-solving.

Taking care of the health of employees has become one of the main goals of companies. In general, happiness is associated with feeling well, which is a mixture of different emotions.

RRHHDigital interviewed Deborah Scapini, Director of International Business Development at Wellwo. Knowledge of customer service and corporate wellness strategiesFocuses on new people and workplaces and the cultural transformation of individuals and organizations in the future of work.

That is why, after a long career in multinational environments as Business Development Manager and Change Manager, I decided, in November 2022, to become part of WellWo, the digital platform for corporate well-being thanks to which you can unite your great passions: people and healthy living.

during this talk, Scapini mentioned some of the key factors that contribute to employee happiness in the workplace:

Positive work environment.

to get to know.

Balance between personal and professional life.

Personal and professional development.

Happiness at work is not only important for the well-being of individual employees, but it also has a positive impact on the overall performance and success of the organisation.

“Organizations must take all of these factors into account to create a positive work environment that promotes employee satisfaction and well-being,” the interviewee admitted.

What are the initiatives that can be implemented in a company to enhance the happiness and well-being of employees, and what is the challenge that companies face when trying to improve the happiness and well-being of employees? Find out the question of these and many other questions in the video that we leave for you below.

Here we leave you the full interview … you can’t miss it!

