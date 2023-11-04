The first doctorate in educational sciences in the region

In our society, it is common to use the term “doctor” to refer to anyone who has a hierarchical rank, or holds public office. It has also been formalized colloquially in fields of knowledge such as law or medicine, where professionals from these postgraduate degrees are called “doctors”. These practices are so common that some claim that in countries like ours, there is a phenomenon of “acute doctoritis.”

However, the word doctor is the title given to a person who graduates from a doctoral degree, which is the highest academic process that can be obtained in any specialty. Officially, someone who earns this higher degree is an expert in the subject.

Ph.D. It is the Anglo-Saxon abbreviation for “Doctor of Philosophy”, which translates into Spanish

“Doctorate in Philosophy.” It is a type of doctorate in original research that is achieved by defending a thesis that documents research and development of a topic you decide to analyse.

When someone makes the decision to pursue a doctoral degree, they find the tools and skills necessary to advance scientific research in a particular field, and to enhance the production and contribution of academic contributions to society.

In this sense, to obtain a doctorate, you must conduct your own research work: a doctoral thesis. This is the characteristic of the doctorate and its distinction from other graduate degrees, because the goal of this thesis is not so much about acquiring knowledge, but rather about generating it.

For this reason, not everyone who studies the program is a doctor only, because to obtain this degree one must make a new and innovative scientific contribution to the field or specialty in which one works.

The Simón Bolívar University of Cúcuta has the Doctoral Academic Program in Educational Sciences, which allows us to raise the level of quality and scientific research in the fields of pedagogy. As a result of this hard work and study, Eduardo Esteban Pérez León, who teaches at a public school in Cúcuta, recently obtained the title of Ph.D.

The professor, in addition to being the first Unisimón doctor from the Cúcuta Campus, is the first in Educational Sciences in the region and has carried out his teaching career for 17 years. At that time he received nominations for international awards such as the Global Teacher Award. In addition, he has received more than 60 national and international certificates of appreciation as a professor at the Gumaral Technical Institute, making him one of the best teachers in the world, which makes our beautiful city proud.

A Ph.D. In the field of education, it has high scientific knowledge in pedagogy, educational innovation, curriculum, research, internationalization, technological knowledge, taking over classrooms through alternative teaching methods and producing scientific knowledge in high-ranking international indexed journals. But the most important thing is that this type of education exists in our region and motivates more teachers to raise their level of knowledge and improve teaching practices. Ultimately, it is a benefit to the community, its students, and progress for the region.

One important aspect to highlight is that for those of us who want high-quality, high-level education, we should no longer move to distant places that hinder access to this due to issues of economy, time, work, family and personal duties. The innovative doctoral degree offered by Simón Bolívar University with highly qualified professors, but above all, relevant to the region.

Our first graduate is the seed of a hopeful future for education in Norte de Santander.

Research and education make it possible to reduce poverty and promote the social and economic growth of the country. Although they are not the only factors involved in these problems, they are great tools that improve indicators of competitiveness, development and progress.

