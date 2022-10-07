October 7, 2022

Antonio Briceño confirms that they left Palenque early; Up-to-date coaching staff and managers

Antonio Briceño explained that they left early to rest and his family stayed behind to support his father, who bears his name.

Antonio Bricenodefend chivasI realized that, along with Alan Muzo s Santiago UrmenoThey were in Palenque in Guadalajara, Jalisco, four days before the play-off against Puebla, although he added that they were at home between “11, 11 and 15” at night and had already explained with the technical staff and the red and white board.

“I wanted to make a point, as many know, my father, Antonio Briceno, is the owner of Patio la Calavera, where he had a commitment to the October feasts. My family and I went to support him and invited some colleagues, Mozo and Ormeño.

“The quarrels are from 7:00 to 10:45 – 11:00, more or less, when the last battle is over, we go to retirement. My wife and family stayed to enjoy the party and we, at 11-11: Chivas defender Antonio El Polo Briceño, said in a clip. A video posted on social networks “15 We Were Home Already”.

Some pictures spread on social networks Antonio BricenoAnd the Alan Muzo s Santiago Urmeno It appears faded. According to the defense ChivasHe and his companions only went to support his father, but only his wife and family stayed to enjoy a concert after the cockfight.

He added, “I wanted to make it clear so that everyone is calm, sometimes the information is distorted, the coaching staff and management already know how the events were, and I hope everyone is fine.” Antonio Briceno.

players chivas They had to clarify the event for the board of directors and the technical staff, because they will play next Sunday against Puebla, at Cuauhtemoc, in order to pass to the quarter-finals of Apertura 2022, which they recommended to avoid distractions.

