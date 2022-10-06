Cristiano Ronaldo Galatasaray Dream

Cristiano is not getting the fame he wants at United and his situation could change in January. His departure from the English club is possible and in Turkey they are dreaming of it. According to several English sources, the former Real Madrid striker intends to leave the British club next January. This possibility also appears in Turkey. sports newspaper Photomac To confirm Galatasaray is still trying to convince Cristiano And that there will be contacts in this sense.

According to the news, the Turkish director Erden Timur maintains contact with the Portuguese and does not waive this signature Because it can be a global event. Cristiano was already voiced by Galatasaray last summerBut the striker did not agree to Galatasaray’s offer, because the Turkish national team does not play in the Champions League this season.

Timur was asked about this news, but he did not want to mention the name of Cristiano, although he suggested that Galatasaray was in contact with a star: “I can’t name names now. Because we will continue the dialogues and follow the process to see what happens next. We talked to football players who love challenges and achieve dreams,” Galatasaray coach said.

Cristiano’s contract with United expires in June. AS wanted to delve into the matter and contacted another manager at Galatasaray. Muhammed Sibara Reply to this newspaper. “I don’t know if it’s Cristiano or anyone else, but the reactions of the stars are positive when Galatasaray contacts them.. I know the stars are coming to our club, but I’d rather not name names now.”