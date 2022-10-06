October 7, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cristiano Ronaldo Galatasaray Dream

Cassandra Curtis October 6, 2022 2 min read

Cristiano is not getting the fame he wants at United and his situation could change in January. His departure from the English club is possible and in Turkey they are dreaming of it. According to several English sources, the former Real Madrid striker intends to leave the British club next January. This possibility also appears in Turkey. sports newspaper Photomac To confirm Galatasaray is still trying to convince Cristiano And that there will be contacts in this sense.

player picture

According to the news, the Turkish director Erden Timur maintains contact with the Portuguese and does not waive this signature Because it can be a global event. Cristiano was already voiced by Galatasaray last summerBut the striker did not agree to Galatasaray’s offer, because the Turkish national team does not play in the Champions League this season.

Timur was asked about this news, but he did not want to mention the name of Cristiano, although he suggested that Galatasaray was in contact with a star: “I can’t name names now. Because we will continue the dialogues and follow the process to see what happens next. We talked to football players who love challenges and achieve dreams,” Galatasaray coach said.

Team Shield / Flag

Cristiano’s contract with United expires in June. AS wanted to delve into the matter and contacted another manager at Galatasaray. Muhammed Sibara Reply to this newspaper. “I don’t know if it’s Cristiano or anyone else, but the reactions of the stars are positive when Galatasaray contacts them.. I know the stars are coming to our club, but I’d rather not name names now.”

See also  Chile's 'golden generation' knows what's at stake and the pressure it's putting 'on Ecuador' | Football | Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Miguel Angel Borja: River double against Estudiantes, Argentine League – International Soccer – Sports

October 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

America’s match against Atlante was halted due to an electrical storm

October 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Hugo Sanchez, Mexican idol only when it suits him or when he remembers

October 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

The US will give 240 million to host countries

October 6, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Students participate in the morphological science competition

October 6, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Galatasaray Dream

October 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Over a hundred motorcyclists protest in front of an intranet over alleged violations by Digesett at a search operation

October 6, 2022 Phyllis Ward