Cuba stopped an elite league congressman, without a uniform – SwingCompleto

By Pavel Ruiz

48 hours before the agreed date for the opening of the Cuban Elite Baseball League, the technical conference has not yet taken place and the players do not have uniforms and other equipment.

The organization of the event aimed at bringing together the best baseball players in Cuba has started poorly, despite the fact that a week ago the main authorities of the National Baseball Committee confirmed that everything was guaranteed to a happy start.

“All the insurances for the competition are guaranteed and are in Cuba,” said the president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, Juan Reinaldo Perez, last Thursday, on the television program “La Mesa Redonda”.

The director announced on that occasion that on October 5 the technical conference will be held in the city of Bayamo, Granma, home of sorrowscurrent champions of the National Series.

However, the fifth meeting did not take place yesterday, as Cuban baseball leaders were still in their offices at the Latin American Stadium in Havana.

Complete Swing contacted several players from the Farmers, Coffee Growers, Ranchers, and Tobacco Growers teams to verify that none of these four teams received the uniforms and game tools that, according to Perez Pardo, made the Teammate brand exclusively for the Elite League. ..

This afternoon learned that tomorrow, Friday, on a tight day, the technical meeting will take place in which some coaches are expected to include players to replace others who have been excluded for various reasons from the preliminary squads. At night, they plan to celebrate the 61st SNB Awards Ceremony, and on Saturday afternoon, they give the sound of a playing ball at I LEBC.

It would be uncertain the start of a tournament that has yet to win over fans or the professional press and the elite seem to have little.