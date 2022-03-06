Announcing the news in the Science Center

The Sinaloa Science Center is fine-tuning the final details for the next pre-opening of its museum with a new cycle of Exhibitions Scientific experiential learning.

The director of this institution, José Maria Conde Uraga, announced that the new phase will take place on Tuesday, March 8, as a phase preceding the official opening scheduled in the first week of April, a period in which admission is free.

“This new cycle of Exhibitions It mainly consists of attractive that the Science Center already has, such as 8K Black Cube and video mapping; This time in a creative way we will include it Workshops From science, in particular we will have a field in which they will constantly advance Workshops Short Physics and Mathematics. He explained that short-term experimental activities will also be carried out in the area known as FabLab and BioLab.

The head of CCS confirmed that from the first week of April, the museum will have two Exhibitions Presented by the UNAM World Museum, called “Mosaic of Science” and “Tell me your genes and I will tell you who you are.”

He noted that in this new cycle, the new My Planet room occupies a special place, which “concerns two very important issues concerning our planet, which are earthquakes and meteorology; We will have the Sinaloense seismic network, and the seismic conditions of the state will be presented in real time, through the four seismographs that are distributed throughout the geography of the entity.”

On the subject of meteorology, he indicated that there will be an exhibition displaying the weather conditions of Mexico and Sinaloa in real time, and stressed that this room will be responsible for the famous geophysicist Juan Espinosa Luna.

In the My Planet room, stands out the Led Sphere, 3 meters in diameter and weighing one ton, which will project NASA images on Earth’s “vital signs”, such as temperature, carbon dioxide, sea level, soil mixture, ozone and gravity.

Count Uraga emphasized that for the purpose of remembering the ancient science center, Exhibitions They include some of the equipment and devices that were displayed in the museum, to which an area dedicated to scientific activities for preschool and primary school children has been added.

Another attraction for visitors is the solar car, an exhibition made possible by the support of inventors Fernando Casares Perez and Roberto Nella Higuera.

Regarding the hours for audience attention, he clarified that from Tuesday to Friday they will be divided into four blocks: 9:00 am – 11:00 am, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm and 6: 00 pm; Saturdays and Sundays in three blocks: 12:00-2:30 p.m., 3:00-5:30 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m.

attractions from pre-opening

∙ My Planet Room

∙ LED Ball

∙ Meteor Shrine

∙ Black Cube 8 kg

∙ Exhibitions: 3D space exploration and inventions

∙ Lab space

Interactive exhibits

∙ excavation area

∙ bloom

∙ Solar powered car

∙ Garden of Evolution and Video Mapping