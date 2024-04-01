Andrea Ele made her debut at Pa'l Norte and no one showed up for her show; Who is this?

Andrea Ely You will undoubtedly remember your participation in Tecate Pal Norte Festival 2024. A video clip went viral Tik Tok It just shows a woman standing in front of the stage and watching the singer perform last Saturday.

“Like when your best friend only goes to see you in Pal Norte,” is heard as Andrea Illy sings in the background with her musicians.

What caught the attention of the former La Voz México participant was the virtual absence of an audience watching the show, with only two people cheering her on between verses.

Read also Jorge Alvarez Mainz and Samuel García arrive in Tecate Pal Norte in a cyber truck

Pictures that went viral Tik Tok, He was praised by social media users, who recalled first performances by Taylor Swift and Travis Scott, among other artists.

{{#values}} {{#ap}}



{{/ap}} {{^ap}}



{{/ap}} {{/values}}



The work that Andrea Ely He responded with a post on his official TikTok account, writing: “Thank you to everyone who supported, encouraged and encouraged me!” Being an independent artist is not an easy road, thanks to who you've been there for. Thank you, Monterrey.”

In addition, he took the time to post two videos on his Instagram account, in which he thanked the support he received on social media, while inviting people to listen to his music.

In fact, months ago, the singer shared a video on her social media in which she announced her participation in Tecate Pa'l Norte

According to the file shared by Tecate Pa'l Norte Festival, Andrea Ely He shared his talent on the show La Voz México and on September 5 last year he released his single “Como Tú”.

During his time at La Voz México, he was a member of Laura Pausini's team.

Read also Anita closes the concert in Tecate Pal Norte with Mariachi

Andrea Ili, Tecate Pal Norte. / Photo: Instagram.

butAndrea Ely She had previously faced other challenges in her artistic career, as the singer shared on her TikTok account last February that she had to go to a speech therapist due to an allergy in her vocal cords. But also gastritis and muscle tension.

Although there are not many details about her life, the independent singer usually shares the details of her daily life with her followers through her accounts on TikTok and Instagram.

There is a video in 2020 in which she appears to have married her boyfriend in a civil ceremony, whom she met while they were in a musical.







Join our channel



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, discover the day's most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, discover the day's most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.

salt