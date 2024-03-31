Ozuna lights up Altos de Chavón with the biggest hits of his career and Anuel A.A. as one of his guests

Ozuna He confirmed his leadership among his generation of urban music exponents on the night of March 30 in the greatest-hits concert of his career, which he gave at the Altos de Chavon amphitheater, in La Romana.

With his distinctive voice, compassion and energy, Ozuna performed “Qué pena”, “Del mar”, “Monotonía”, “Caramelo” and “Bacalar” in front of more than five thousand people, and the first show lasted only two hours. From his Greatest Hits tour, which started at 9:50 p.m.

The artist said: “Thank you, Dominican Republic, for supporting my career from the beginning, and even more so for me, as I am also Dominican.”

In addition to adding more heat to the temperature of Holy Saturday night, the audience was ecstatic with the participation of Omega, Darryl and Anuel AA, with whom he sang “El Negrito de Ojos Claros” their collaborations.

Ozuna joined Omega El Fuerte on “Llegó El Real (Remix),” sang with Darryl the catchy “Lollipop” and sang with Anuel “La Occasion,” “Para ti estar,” “China,” and “Adicto.”

Anuel and Ozuna surprised their fans with the news that they will release another album together after “Los Dioses,” which will be released in January 2021.

Anuel AA and Ozuna on March 30 in Altos de Chavon.Image: external source

Ozuna also had an emotional moment when he invited his daughter, Sofia, to the stage and dedicated the song “My Girl” to her. Finally, his son Juan Andres also joined in during the song “Thank You.”

While singing “Thank You,” Ozuna appeared in the audience and passed thousands of spectators. He also honored and uplifted the country by wearing a hat from the World Classic Baseball team, of which he is a fan.

The evening culminated with his songs “El Farsante”, “Hey mor”, “Te boté” and “No te Quiero”.

It should be noted that La Gaby, a new singer signed by J Balvin, was responsible for opening the concert produced by Jamal Hashi. A group of experienced dancers, an innovative stoner-simulating scene, a DJ, a backup singer, and five musicians were also deployed on the stage, and a 700-square-meter front screen displaying 7 million pixels was also deployed.

Among those in attendance were David Ortiz, Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira, Clarissa Molina, Edwin Encarnacion, Karen Yaport, Luz Garcia, Sandra Berrocal, Selenis Toribio and Paco Lopez.