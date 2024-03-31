Will Natalie Vertez and Yako Eskenazi start a new life in the United States? : “Stressful days” | Eye width

Natalie Vertez and Yako Eskenazi are one of the most beloved and powerful couples in national entertainment, especially because they stay away from scandals. However, a recent post on social networks showed that the former reality TV boys traveled with their children to the United States.

The decision to move to the North American country came after the Peruvian model's stunning show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy, so it looks like she was going to jump at the chance to spend some time with her family.

Have Yako Eskenazi and Nathalie Vertez moved to the United States?

Natalie Vertez revealed the reason for her trip on her official Instagram account, where she shared a post from Universal Park in Orlando. In the message, the host expressed her happiness at creating unforgettable memories with her family on days full of activities, describing the experience as exhausting but happy.

Vertez's post sparked mixed reactions among his followers and close friends, who expressed their appreciation and love for the family. Messages of affection and good wishes flooded the comments of the post.

Natalie Vertez reveals why she doesn't take photos with her mother-in-law

Regarding Natalie Vertez's relationship with the Eshkenazi family, the model shared details about the development of their bond, noting that although there were differences in the beginning, everyone learned to respect each person's boundaries.

“ There is mutual affection, respect and admiration. (…) My husband's family was always united and many things also happened when Yako and his sister were younger. In fact, they are very enthusiastic and territorial. Yako is the youngest, yes just a guy ” – said the model.

Regarding her absence from publications with her mother-in-law, Vertiz explained that this decision stems from her respect for her and her preference to spend most of her time with her family.

“I don't carry things with my mother-in-law, out of respect for her And because I almost always stay with my family, by default (…) I always tell them (my in-laws), my home is your home, they can come whenever they want,” the former reality girl commented.

