Romeo Santos denies having suffered a heart attack after rumors spread on social media

he American singer A citizen of Dominican origin spoke out after rumors spread that he had been hospitalized due to an emergency in the last few hours.

bachata singer, Santos RomeoOn Sunday, he denied having suffered a cardiac arrest, as was reported on social networks and some Mexican media.

“You don't have the strength, let alone the wisdom, to hurt me. If you think they'll return tour tickets because of this fake news, it's even more terrible than I thought. If you keep thinking about it,” the artist wrote on his official X account: “So much about how to destroy me, I can “You have a heart attack, God help you.” He did not provide further details about such accusations.

Some news portals in Mexico provided comments indicating this Santos Romeo He was taken to hospital and his relatives wanted to keep this a secret. However, rumors about his health started on TikTok accounts, which later spread to other social media networks.

The singer, also known as the “King of Bachata”, He announced last February that he would go on one last tour with the Aventura group Which will initially take her to about twenty venues in the United States and Canada.

The Closing Sessions tour will begin in California on May 1, in Sacramento, and will continue in San Jose (May 2), Los Angeles (May 5), and Ontario (May 8), among other cities.

“This historic tour will mark the last time Romeo Santos and Aventura will be together on stage, providing fans with a unique opportunity to revive the hit songs that defined an era in Latin music,” a statement from the group said.

He gave four concerts in Lima

In February last year, Romeo Santos performed four consecutive concerts at the National Stadium, which succeeded in achieving a full attendance. In his concerts, he performed his best songs as a soloist.

He shared a video clip of his best moments from his performances in our country on social media via his Instagram account. “My Super Bowls are in Peru,” he added, referring to the halftime event.

The Dominican-American artist has broken four Guinness World Records, including the record for the most sold tropical soloist, thanks to his first three solo albums.