Rosalía joins the trend of showing her nipple

Rosalia She takes her looks into account, some say, and it's not too far off. The trap queen left everyone speechless by revealing her breasts with a transparent look to enjoy the evening in Los Angeles.

The Spanish paparazzi captured a photo of her when she left a Beverly Hills restaurant wearing a practically transparent white lace shirt, which allowed her breasts and nipples to be perfectly visible.

It didn't take long for Rosalía's fans to praise her on the networks when looking at the snaps. “Beautiful, beautiful, queen, queen, queen,” some users wrote in Motomami's tour post on the social network X. Another added: “I love you bump.”

Although the detractors or haters didn't stay silent either and more than one unleashed their troll spirit. One of them said: “Oh, the Queen has gone too far.” “The service is shared… from here in Logroño,” another responded.

Backgrid / Grosby Group



The singer completed her look with black elephant leg leather pants and long boots of the same color, in addition to futuristic sunglasses. As for her beauty look, she wore wavy black hair and red lipstick.

Thus, Rosalía joins the list of celebrities who have declared their freedom to show their bodies as they are Bianca Sensori, Anita also Florence PughWhich was shared a lot on the networks under the hashtag #freethenipple.