Want to watch the Interpol concert at CDMX? The best hotels and terraces in the Zocalo

April 20 next legendary Interpol squad He will perform a concert at the famous Zócalo in Mexico City.

However, if you prefer a more comfortable and exclusive experience, we have you covered The best hotels and terraces nearby Where you can enjoy the show without missing a single chord.

On the terrace of the Catedral Inn. (Photo: Courtesy of the hotel)

Great hotel

The Gran Hotel has a balcony with direct views of Plaza de la Constitución Excellent choice For those who want to enjoy the party in style. Located on the fifth floor of the hotel, it offers a variety of menus and buffets to satisfy all tastes. In addition, some rooms also offer a privileged view of the Zócalo.

Address: Avenida 16 de Septiembre 82, Historic Centre.

First frame

With a specialty of meat and Mexican food, Primer Cuadro also serves A unique tasting experience On his balcony. Located on the sixth floor overlooking Plaza de la Constitución, this restaurant combines international dishes with traditional Mexican cuisine. It is recommended to make reservations directly at the restaurant.

Address: Plaza de la Constitution 13, 6th floor, Historic Center.

Zocalo balcony

Balcón del Zócalo offers a privileged location just a few steps from Plaza de la Constitución Mix of Mexican dishes And foreigners on his balcony. This culinary option is based on contemporary Mexican cuisine, combining modern techniques with traditional ingredients for a unique dining experience.

Address: Avenida 5 de Mayo 61, Colonia Centro, Cuauhtémoc Mayor's Office.

Majestic Hotel

At the Best Western Majestic Hotel you will find a restaurant with a terrace, ideal for enjoying concerts at the Zócalo of CDMX. In addition to thinking about arena engineering, You can enjoy a wide range of national and international dishes and snacks, accompanied by an excellent selection of cocktails, beers, wines and spirits.

Address: Avenida Francisco I. Madero, number 73, Colonia Centro Historico, CDMX.

Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy the Interpol concert in the Zócalo of CDMX in comfort.

