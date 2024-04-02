Christian Chávez has the option to remove the robó from the YouTube channel

Corresponsal Cd. de México

Because of the success of Guillermo Rosas, who has money for the management of the RBD during his visit, he has the right to work for the group and the company invests for money from the money he has, and Christian Chávez has personal income, with the help of Download the YouTube channel.

“Queridos todos, como podrán haveberse dado cuenta, my YouTube channel has completed the download, including the “Libertad” channel, the same as your content for the realización of this video a year ago. It is not comprendo for what happens to the person with the information to enter my channel at the time of my manager, el Sr. Rosas”, expressed as the actor and actor, on Instagram cuenta’s stream.

The YouTube channel that supports Christian Watch now comes to Guillermo's name.

“Me due to the fact that this is what happens and what happens next. Son of a trabajo that he has come to my channel and has come across another person, who lives on @youtube”, indicó.

He is a Christian, his partner is Christopher Uckerman. “Todo sale a la luz @christianchavezreal Estamos contigo!!”, expressó.

From the source of the group that the había group destined for Rosas, for the cuentas of the neighborhood of the reencuentro, the “Soy Rebelde Tour”, there are no boxes and habían ordenado una deposited in their administrative gesture, to do most of the consternados, for the habíanado Absoluta confianza in él, most Anahí, for the purpose of the one who has entered the group of 2008 who is in the world of despedida. Restored to the virtual concert in 2020 and for the reason that the load of the todo is relacionado with this reencuentro, that is, for the sake of exiting and the number of spectacular ones, more than in this economical beneficiary.

Rosas, there are many different moments in the pictures of Paulina Rubio, Alejandra Guzmán and Gloria Trevi, there are many more people who do not respect the people who love him.

Diana Garcia is responsible in Ciudad de México to La Voz Arizona. Siga to cobertura on X, on Twitter, @DianaGaav.