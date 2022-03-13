March 13, 2022

Yailin La Más Viral: This is the inside of the house where she was living before meeting Anuel AA

Lane Skeldon March 13, 2022 2 min read

This week the singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old decided to open the doors of his Miami mansion to tell us what it was like to live with his girlfriend, Yellen. People en Español magazine was responsible for showcasing the interior of the property, which contains a swimming pool, private pier and a spacious garden among other luxuries.

There is no doubt that the relationship between Anuel AA and Yilin It is more than fixed. They said during the interview that they had plans to get married and have children, and also said that they met and flirted through social networks before meeting each other for the first time.

