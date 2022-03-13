Yailin La Más Viral: This is the inside of the house where she was living before meeting Anuel AA

This week the singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old decided to open the doors of his Miami mansion to tell us what it was like to live with his girlfriend, Yellen. People en Español magazine was responsible for showcasing the interior of the property, which contains a swimming pool, private pier and a spacious garden among other luxuries.

There is no doubt that the relationship between Anuel AA and Yilin It is more than fixed. They said during the interview that they had plans to get married and have children, and also said that they met and flirted through social networks before meeting each other for the first time.

The truth is Yilin He lives with luxuries since he’s with Anuel AA and doesn’t mind showing them off. She does not hide anything and shows her more than four million followers the cars she drives with the singer as well as the jewelry and clothes she gives her.

but a while ago Yilin He was honest and in the Tik Tok social network he told what it was like to be in the house he lived in with his family in the Dominican Republic before he met Anuel AA. The property had no frills but she is very fond of it. In your room you can see big legs in gray tones, brown wardrobe, desk and air conditioning.

in the kitchen Yilin Several appliances can be seen in gray tones and a shelf in beige tones. In the living room, the family home has blue armchairs with white trim and a huge picture of her on one of the walls dating from the beginning of her career.