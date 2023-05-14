May 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Andre Jardine: “It’s time for America to become a champion”

Cassandra Curtis May 14, 2023 1 min read

after set Saint Louis Athletic were to Annotation for achieving this feat to eliminate in American vultureshe Technical Director from potosinus, Andre Jardinethat, in his opinion, Blue cream box ready to be hero.

What did Jardine del Tano Ortiz say?

he Brazilian coach Share the respect he has for the technical director of American band Fernando “Tano” Ortiz.

“I have a huge crush on him Tanu. Honestly, it’s about time for me America to be a champion“.

On the other side, Andrey He expressed his dissatisfaction with Refereeing by Daniel Quintero Otronand the VAR in Aztec Stadiumthat’s after Possible penalty One of its elements was not tagged in the final minutes of the match.

“We often feel damaged. I am making Application to Liga MX take care of this issue; That standard does not pass through Institutional forces what are you playing”.

Finally, he was happy and optimistic about next tournamentin which he aspires to go further than he is in the present, and support some positions key on campus.

We want to add More players levelmore forcefully. For me, the biggest news is that the next tournament we start at this point and We can go for more. I’m so excited to know we’re going to the next tournament be stronger“.

See also  Cruz Azul | Brian Angulo takes advantage of Santiago Jimenez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Match summary Quarter-final first leg: Rayados vs Santos (2-0)

May 14, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Southampton was relegated to the Premier League after 11 consecutive years in the Premier League

May 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Rafa Puente believes that from the very beginning there was a campaign to expel him

May 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

Andre Jardine: “It’s time for America to become a champion”

May 14, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Porsche 718 Spyder RS, the most powerful version of the mid-engined roadster

May 14, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Lionel Fernandez says his greatest commitment is to restore hope to the Dominicans

May 14, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Family members of US citizens and residents can opt for a green card

May 14, 2023 Winston Hale