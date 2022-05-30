An important prize in Spain for the Cuban researcher Luis Enrique Ramos Guadalupe

Cuban professor and researcher Luis Enrique Ramos Guadalupe received the 13th Juan Andres Prize for Essay and Research in the Humanities, corresponding to 2022, for his work “On meteorology and hurricanes: Benito Venez, a Spanish scientist in Cuba,” according to reports. from the press.

Luis Enrique Ramos Guadalupe (Havana, 1955) was a specialist in the history of science, in particular in the work of Benito Fénés, who made important contributions to his studies, was a professor of science and geography and held positions at identifies the National Museum of the History of Science “Carlos J. Finlay”, in The Academy of Sciences of Cuba and at the Fernando Ortiz Foundation, a letter from the Agency EFE.

Author of books and investigative articles, Ramos Guadalupe is a founding member of the Cuban Meteorological Society, as well as a member of the Cuban Society for the History of Science and Technology, and the International Committee for the History of Meteorology.

In addition, he is a member of the editorial board of Vivarium and the Cuban Journal of Meteorology, and currently works in the office of the city historian of Havana.

The Juan Andrés Institute for Comparative and Globalization and the European Humanities Research Group of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the University of Alicante (UA), in collaboration with the Hispanic Institute – Library Symposium, awarded him the 2022 Juan Andrés Prize at the session held last Saturday, says the Spanish agency.

The award will be awarded along with the well-deserved Library Medal Editorial Speech—on June 27 in a virtual session via video.

During the event, the 2021 Prize’s edited work, “Spanish-American Literary Criticism (Historical Introduction)”, will also be presented by Professor and Scholar at Iberoamericana University of Puebla (Mexico) Sebastian Pineda, born in Medellin (Colombia) and based in Mexico. EFE.

The Juan Andrés Prize for Essay and Research in the Humanities is a project of the Juan Andrés Institute for Comparison and Globalization and is primarily devoted to the human sciences, the history of ideas, and the reconstruction of Spanish culture.

Founded in 2010, it is awarded annually in Spain for innovative work, seeking to promote the position of pluralism and human emancipation. It is not an award with an economic endowment or other commercial rewards, but rather a prestigious intellectual appreciation, as well as the publication of the selected work.

EFE / OnCuba