America records its best entries in the Saturday halftime session

So far in the 2022-2023 football year (opening and closing), it has been the Eagles from America I tried different days and times to deal with it home matches in it Aztec Stadium for a purpose Attract more fans; highlights that Saturdays It is the favorite day of his followers.

Average overall attendance On Saturday (at four tables) in Azteca to watch matches America that it 40 thousand 630 peoplea number above Sunday’s average: 26 thousand 484 fans.

More specifically. On Saturdays, America has it Tested with four tables: 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM 8:00 PM is, without a doubt, a favorite among his followers.

America, Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

America Played, between the 2022 inaugural tournament and Final tournament 2023 Three parties provided local on Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. That’s when he signed up Best average attendance: 57 pm568.

he Second favorite table of american fans in Saturday he’s at 9:00 pm.; Even in that period is the period in which the blue creams played the largest number of times in this football year with four matches, The average there: 35 thousand 310 fans.

The least attractive schedule is on Saturdays, in terms of tickets at Aztec Stadiumhe is in 7:00 pm.; So far only one duel has been played at that time, With the entry of 26 thousand 382 fans.

Wed have good attendance

some Double days or suspended meetings The American Eagles were forced to play two games in the Wednesday at 9:00 pm; Recorded for the Apertura 2022 tournament. The result was an average attendance 31 thousand 955 followers.

What is the best time to play at home for the Americans on Sunday?

although Sunday It does not stand out for America as the day with the most fans, Yes, there is a distinct schedule: 7:00 pm.. They just played a duel in Sunday at 7:00 pm (was before Xolos de Tijuana on the eighth day of Clausura 2023) and left an inlet in Azteca de Tijuana 31 thousand 12 fans.

What toys did America leave at home?

Coapa’s team still has to contend Four duels from local In this final tournament 2023 in the regular stage and will be on saturdayAnd highlight it Two will be at 7:00 pm. (Pachuca and León) and two more at 9:00 p.m. (Rayados and Pumas).

​