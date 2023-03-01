March 1, 2023

[En Vivo] Flamengo 0-0 Independiente del Valle in the last leg of the Recopa Sudamericana | football | sports

Cassandra Curtis March 1, 2023 2 min read

Despite absolute dominance and three goal chances, Flamengo are held to a 0-0 draw by Independiente del Valle at the Maracana Stadium, this Tuesday, in the second leg final of the South American Cup Winners’ Cup.

With a partial result in Rio de Janeiro, the Ecuadorean team retains the advantage in the series (1-0).

Independiente arrived in Brazil ready to take revenge on the powerful Rio de Janeiro team that won (3-0) who conceded in the 2020 edition of the Cup Winners’ Cup, taking advantage of the fact that coach Vitor Pereira arrived under pressure. In this match to lose two chances to win the title.

“Fla”, the owner of one of the best lists in America, lost the Brazilian Super Cup to Palmeiras (4-3) in January, and fell in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup to Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia (3-2) on the field. beginning of February.

And the Independiente del Valle Youth Academy? Against Flamengo, none of the club’s starting players were born

However, Minghao did everything he could to be able to open the scoring. Two shots at the post prevent him from gaining an advantage on the scoreboard. Much luck to the current Copa Sudamericana champion.

flamingo vs. Independiente del Valle

