Los Angeles Lakers fear LeBron James will miss several weeks with a right foot injury

Dave McMenamin | ESPN writerReading: 3 minutes.

A good moment from the Lakers is in danger with the absence of LeBron James After racking up three big wins with the season’s best basketball, the Lakers must find a way to keep their momentum going without their biggest star, who could miss several weeks with a foot injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers fear LeBron James will be out for several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Monday.

James is undergoing further testing and discussions to learn the full extent of the injury he sustained in the Lakers’ win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

The Lakers announced earlier that James will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to soreness in his right foot.

James, 38, walked with a noticeable limp after a Mavs game. He fell to the ground in pain late in the third quarter after a game against Dwight Powell of Dallas. He told ESPN’s Katie George during an on-court interview after the game that he thought he stepped on Powell’s foot, causing the upset. However, replays showed it to be a non-contact injury.

AP Photo/LM Otero

James finished the game scoring 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, as Los Angeles won its third straight game to move within the game for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, which marked the final play point, and 2½ games behind Dallas for sixth.

During All-Star Weekend, James called the Lakers’ final game “23 of the biggest games” of his career. However, it now looks like he will miss many of those games as Los Angeles tries to make a comeback to the postseason.

James also missed three straight games before the All-Star break with soreness in his left foot and ankle.

In addition, the Lakers declared starting point guard D’Angelo Russell a suspect for the Memphis game. Russell missed the Mavs game due to a sprained right ankle.

Los Angeles wraps up its three-game road trip with its second straight night against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, before heading home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.