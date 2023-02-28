Tyler Adams Kylian Mbappe voted on Lionel Messi for the ‘Best FIFA 2022 Awards’.

After that became known Lionel Messi He was selected as the best player in the FIFA in the Best of 2022 awardsAnd The choices made by the captains are shown From each of the national teams affiliated with the highest footballing entity in the world and in CONCACAF there was a surprise, Since he chose Tyler Adams Kylian Mbappe Before the world champion with Argentina.

The USA captain chose French star Paris Saint-Germain Above the footballer who led Argentina to win the World Cup for the third time From its history in Qatar 2022, which is remarkable when there are leaders such as Hector Moreno (Mexico), Atiba Hutchinson (Canada), Celso Borges (Costa Rica) and Rommel Coyoto (Honduras) who went with the ’10’ of Albiceleste.

We must remember that Adams became the youngest player to wear a World Cup bracelet at the age of 23 years, 280 days.and aims to be the leading man of operation in the “stars and stripes” towards North America 2026. At The Best 2022 ceremony, the Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni has hinted again that it will be Messi’s decision to make it to this World Cup exhibition or not.

Other captains voted for Mbappe

Since then, some leaders in European teams have chosen the top scorer for the 2022 World Cup Hugo Lloris (France), Hakan Celhanoglu (Turkey) and Kepler Lima “Pepe” (Portugal) voice Mbappe before Lionel Messi..

The most prominent voices that were not for Messi

The first of the unsurprising votes is that of Hassan Al Haydous (Qatar).as the 24-year-old Frenchman is the main image of Paris Saint-Germain, which belongs to Qatar Sports Investments. Of the captains of South America, the only ones who Those who did not vote for Messi were Marcelo Martins Moreno (Bolivia) and Thiago Silva (Brazil), who chose Mbappe and Neymar., respectively. And Juan Barrera (Nicaragua) was another CONCACAF who did not go with the “thirty” from Paris.