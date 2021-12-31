December 31, 2021

Las Águilas, por fin consiguen una victoria en el Round Robin

ALL VS ALL – The Eagles finally win the Round Robin

Cassandra Curtis December 31, 2021 2 min read

Águilas Cibaeñas defeated Tigres del Licey 4-1 in a Thursday night game played at Cibao Stadium in Santiago in a continuation of the All Against All of the Winter Fall baseball tournament.

With the defeat, Licey left his record 2-2 and remained in second place, which he shares with the Eastern Stars, who were the leader yesterday Gigantes del Cibao (3-1).

This victory is Cibaeño’s first over three defeats on the round robin of the Dominican Winter Baseball Championship.

The Blues achieved their only touchdown in the fourth game by not reaching Anderson Tejeda’s right field.

Tigers player Brandon Lawson (0-1) gave up three touchdowns on a five hitter to charge back batting. Jean Marinez won (1-0). Said Naftali was preserved.

The Eagles made three runs at the end of the third inning to take the lead in the game. Danry Vasquez drove with one song through the right field, followed by Francisco Peña with a sloppy in the second. Cristhian Adames sacrificed himself with a touch that took the contestants into third and second places. Eric Velia delivered the second pop onto the field. Ramon Torres hit two RBI goals down the right wing and scored two goals by Juan Lagares.

Mames scored again in eighth, on the RBI double from Jimmy Paredes.

