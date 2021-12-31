Joao Cancelo was wounded in an attack on his home; Show the picture

Editorial Mediotiempo

Manchester, England / 30.12.2021 19:41:48

A very unpleasant experience approaching the end of 2021 that the Portuguese footballer had to live, Joao Cancelo, who was assaulted at home with his family. worst? player Manchester He wanted to resist and was hit in the faceIt was also shown on social networks.

In Instagram story, Cancelo showed a wound on the right eyebrow The product of a coup by thieves, who extracted cash and valuables such as jewelry and watches, without knowing how much was stolen at the moment.

“Unfortunately today (Thursday 30th) I was attacked by four cowards They hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you resist, that’s what happens. They managed to take off all my jewelry and leave my face in this state,” the player wrote in English.

“I don’t know how there are such mean people. The most important thing for me is my family, and fortunately, everyone is fine. After so many obstacles in my life, this is just another obstacle that I will overcome. Firm and strong, as usual.

robberies of football players; a growing problem

With the luxuries and huge salaries they receive, Football players have become one of the favorite targets of thieves, because Cancelo’s case is not the first. Let’s just remember that in the same month of December, Nicholas Otamendi was robbed in his home He even had a belt around his neck so he could grab his belongings while his wife and children were with him.

March 2021, Angel Di Maria’s home has been broken into While his wife and children were inside. The case is remembered because of The Argentine was substituted in the middle of the matchMauricio Pochettino informed him of the theft and left the stadium to check on his relatives.

Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Arthur, Raphael Varane, Isco and Zinedine Zidane are just a few of the other football stars who have fallen victim to foreign fans in recent years.