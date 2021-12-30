December 30, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cruz Azul is looking for Christian Pavon as a replacement for "Capecita" Rodriguez

Cruz Azul is looking for Christian Pavon as a replacement for “Capecita” Rodriguez

Cassandra Curtis December 30, 2021 2 min read

The Celestial Club have sent out an offer for the Boca Juniors striker who has six months left on his contract

Mexico. – blue cross She already has her sights set on replacing Jonathan Rodriguez, and it’s about Christian Pavon, for whom A few days ago, the La Maquina board launched an offer for the Boca Juniors striker, who has six months left on his contract with the xeneize team and can make it to the cement team at Clausura 2022.

The sources said ESPN who – which blue cross Did a comprehensive follow up of Bavon, is 25 years old, knowing that his contract with Boca is about to expire and that in the environment of the Argentine striker, his board of directors has been informed that he does not plan to renew his contract.

So, blue cross He sent an economic offer to Boca and hopes the Argentine club will realize that it will be one of their last chances to reclaim some of their value Bavon, instead of seeing him leave for free in the summer, as happened to La Maquina a few days ago with Orbelín Pineda.

In case the negotiation is closed in a good way, blue cross will be in Christian Pavon to replace “Capecita” Rodriguez.

See also  The list of Colombian candidates called up knows 28 candidates from Rueda for the Qatar 2022 qualifiers | Colombia vs Bolivia | Colombia vs Paraguay | Colombia vs Chile | NCZD | DTBN | Share | Total Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

He must sell Chivas and Vergara and the last blow that shows the club deserves it

December 29, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Facundo Campazzo stole the ball from Stephen Curry in just 50 seconds of the match

December 29, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The number that Roberto Alvarado will wear with the Chivas shirt

December 29, 2021 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

European rival to Tesla assembles first lithium-ion battery at its gigafactory (it already has $30,000 million in contracts)

December 30, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Edwin Kaz does not have COVID-19: They reveal the condition that puts him in hospital | Famous

December 30, 2021 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Treatment of acute and exacerbation symptoms in patients with multiple sclerosis

December 30, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Cruz Azul is looking for Christian Pavon as a replacement for “Capecita” Rodriguez

December 30, 2021 Cassandra Curtis