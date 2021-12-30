Cruz Azul is looking for Christian Pavon as a replacement for “Capecita” Rodriguez

The Celestial Club have sent out an offer for the Boca Juniors striker who has six months left on his contract

Mexico. – blue cross She already has her sights set on replacing Jonathan Rodriguez, and it’s about Christian Pavon, for whom A few days ago, the La Maquina board launched an offer for the Boca Juniors striker, who has six months left on his contract with the xeneize team and can make it to the cement team at Clausura 2022.

Cruz Azul sent an offer to Christian Pavon, a Boca Juniors player who has six months left on his contract. GettyImages

The sources said ESPN who – which blue cross Did a comprehensive follow up of Bavon, is 25 years old, knowing that his contract with Boca is about to expire and that in the environment of the Argentine striker, his board of directors has been informed that he does not plan to renew his contract.



So, blue cross He sent an economic offer to Boca and hopes the Argentine club will realize that it will be one of their last chances to reclaim some of their value Bavon, instead of seeing him leave for free in the summer, as happened to La Maquina a few days ago with Orbelín Pineda.

In case the negotiation is closed in a good way, blue cross will be in Christian Pavon to replace “Capecita” Rodriguez.