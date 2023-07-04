Alicante Medicine | Harb for the new medical school

The Rector of the Universidade Miguel Hernandez (UMH) of Elche (Alicante), Juan José Ruiz, has submitted that he will send a request to the Generalitat Valenciana to stop the pre-registration in the medical degree at the University of Alicante (UA) for the next session.

This was detailed on Monday by Ruiz at a press conference, where he detailed the demand and the motive behind the contentious administrative appeal that will be formalized this week at the Supreme Court of Justice of the Community of Valencia (TSJCV).

This announcement comes after the Fourth Division of the Supreme Court of Valencia rejected in mid-June the precautionary measure requested by the UMH to suspend the application of the medical degree in the UA, knowing that the implementation of these studies does not harm, in principle, those of the same degree in the center of Elche.

The United Medical Association had filed an appeal against Decree 115/2022, dated August 5, regarding the implementation of the medical certificate in the UAE and requested suspension of the implementation of this standard.

Now, Ruiz has indicated that they will send a request to the Acting President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, and to the Ministry of Universities to request the suspension of pre-registration at UA in this degree.

«The aim is that the Generalitat can reconsider the decision in order to avoid future damages to all parties to the conflict, and it is required, since students can be seriously affected by pre-registration and post-registration, it is agreed that it is crippling. And not to activate the notification of students previously registered in the disputed new degree.

In this sense, he emphasized that they send this requirement “as a sign of loyalty and responsibility to students, the general university and health.” The director of the university indicated that if students are pre-registered, they can enroll in other universities, but pointed out that “the problem is that the pre-registration ends and they start to register.”

“If they go to one college, they lose out to other universities and they can feel discriminated against. This is what should be avoided,” Ruiz stressed, while insisting that the general motive for appealing against this degree is due to the “student’s defence,” who asserted that they were the first to ask for it to be lifted.

On the other hand, it has detailed the motive behind the administrative dispute that will be formalized this week in Chamber IV of the TSJCV with three administrative arguments, which it considers that “each of them is sufficient not to proceed with the procedure, but together they are very strong”, and three other academics.

He accused the university president of “severe administrative irregularities” and specifically stated that the ministry’s mandate of this degree was “based on a distorted or biased report”. With this in mind, he noted, the Valencian School of Health Studies “issued four unfavorable reports” signed by the technician in charge. Subsequently, another document was created where “the four reports break down and take paragraphs where there seems to be something that can be used positively”.

On the other hand, he denounced that “national regulations were not complied with”, since the Generalitat had to first agree to a pre-feasibility report and then access Aneca, something he believes “was not complied with”.

Finally, he added that a mandatory report from the Ministry responsible for economics and finance is necessary, noting that “no report or memory of the economic viability of the degree has been included.”

Likewise, he added other academic points, such as “The student body will be harmed, due to the already existing saturation of students with internship courses.” He also noted that it “totally affects the available teachers”. “There is a shortage of suitable teachers, and it is not good to ride more rows and even less than ten kilometers,” he stressed.

In addition, he stated that it “affects the financing of the public university system in Valencia. “Unnecessary duplication of the most expensive degree to be implemented is absolutely unnecessary. We have an expert report saying that if more students are needed, it is 12 times more expensive to study them in a new class than we would increase the number of places,” Ruiz said.

However, he considered in this regard that “there is a need for more doctors in training, but there is a need for doctors in hospitals.” “This is where we must direct the scarce resources we have,” he stressed.

Asked if he had spoken with the leader of the PPCV and future chief of the general, Carlos Mazzon, about this, Ruiz indicated that he had spoken to him “a few months ago” about it. “It seemed to him that the duplicity was insane. If it could be done more economically, he was in favor of doing it,” he snapped.

Response from the University of Alicante



After Ruiz’s press conference, the President of the University of Alicante (UA), Amparo Navarro, insisted that the order issued by the TSJCV states that the permission is “fully enforceable and, therefore, can continue its course”, so the pre-registration will continue and the medical degree will begin on the 7 September.

“Never in the history of the entire Omnibus Agreement has there been any procedure that has not come to fruition, either in accreditation or authorization by all administrative, academic and political authorities; and no degree has been re-accredited in the history of UA,” explained the university’s president. In this context, he stressed sending a “message of calm” to the students and their families.

Likewise, Navarro defended the “quality” of the CAA’s theoretical and practical teachings and infrastructure “against undeserved attacks.” In this sense, he noted, they had already prepared facilities for obtaining a medical degree, with laboratories of the Faculty of Science and theoretical classrooms, as well as professors to teach the first course.