Alianza Lima tied with Catholico in the Tarde Blanquiazul 2024

Lima Alliance He did his best, played well, but he had a big competitor in front of him. Catholic University of Chile The end result was expensive, as they had better scoring chances. At times, they made the City team's defense look very bad. A bitter draw, without goals, but with many opportunities for analysis.

the Catholic University of Chile He was a great competitor and made the team struggle at times. Alejandro Restrepo. Who found what he wanted for a few minutes, but other than that, he had more options to complicate his opponent. Alianza Lima was nice A blue and white afternoon in TrujilloIt was well received and filled Mansiche Stadium. The only thing missing are goals.