January 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“I don't want to say I don't deserve it, but…”

“I don't want to say I don't deserve it, but…”

Cassandra Curtis January 21, 2024 2 min read

01-21-2024

Cristiano Ronaldo He always has his own opinion on any topic and is against awards. Best 2023 He saved her, even though he already announced it.

Vinicius challenged De Paul in the Atletico-Real Madrid derby and the Argentine responded by leaving him out

CR7 The two-time winner of the award strongly criticized the credibility that the award now has, as everything indicates that it will go to Haaland.

The golden ball And the The best He added: “They are losing their credibility, and I no longer believe in these awards.” Cristiano Ronaldo In an interview with the Portuguese sports newspaper register.

He also talked about the individual awards he won, stressing that he must have the best records in order to win the award.

“They can't take this trophy away from me because it's real. That makes me happier,” Because numbers are facts“.

Of course, he never said that at any point Messi It wasn't worth it: “I'm used to it and I know how these organizations work. Honestly, I haven't seen The Best delivered“, Cristiano Ronaldo even said in the interview.

Cristiano left the Saudi League and broke a historic record with his new club without playing

“We have to analyze the whole season. This does not mean that Messi did not deserve it, nor did Haaland, nor even Mbappé. “I don't believe in these awards anymore,” was CR7's conclusion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Diego Vazquez reacts dissatisfied to Motagua's draw

January 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Alianza Lima tied with Catholico in the Tarde Blanquiazul 2024

January 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Brian Bellew hopes to be the Red Sox' Opening Day starter

January 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Diego Vazquez reacts dissatisfied to Motagua's draw

January 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

A judge orders the release of eight soldiers linked to the Ayotzinapa case

January 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Donald Trump has announced that he will seal the border with Mexico and carry out the largest deportation in US history

January 22, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Rice cooker or air fryer: which uses more electricity?

January 22, 2024 Zera Pearson