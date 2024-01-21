“I don't want to say I don't deserve it, but…”

01-21-2024

Cristiano Ronaldo He always has his own opinion on any topic and is against awards. Best 2023 He saved her, even though he already announced it.

Vinicius challenged De Paul in the Atletico-Real Madrid derby and the Argentine responded by leaving him out

CR7 The two-time winner of the award strongly criticized the credibility that the award now has, as everything indicates that it will go to Haaland. “The golden ball And the The best He added: “They are losing their credibility, and I no longer believe in these awards.” Cristiano Ronaldo In an interview with the Portuguese sports newspaper register. He also talked about the individual awards he won, stressing that he must have the best records in order to win the award.

“They can't take this trophy away from me because it's real. That makes me happier,” Because numbers are facts“. Of course, he never said that at any point Messi It wasn't worth it: “I'm used to it and I know how these organizations work. Honestly, I haven't seen The Best delivered“, Cristiano Ronaldo even said in the interview.

Cristiano left the Saudi League and broke a historic record with his new club without playing