September 29, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Alejandro Fernandez complains to the crowd in the middle of the concert

Alejandro Fernandez complains to the crowd in the middle of the concert

Lane Skeldon September 29, 2023 2 min read

Alejandro Fernandez has given a lot to talk about in his recent concerts due to the state in which he performs. (Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns)

MEXICO CITY, September 28 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Alejandro Fernández made a strong claim to those attending his last concert and it was recorded on video.

In the photos that are already circulating on social networks, you can see Potrillo on stage performing the song “I Devoted Myself to Losing You,” one of his biggest songs, and although he was hoping that the audience would sing the song with him, he did not get the response he was hoping for. He expects it, which he doesn’t seem to like.

For a long time, the translator tried to interact with the people who gathered to see him; He even encouraged them to join him in the lyrics, and although many responded to the call, the majority preferred to remain silent, to which Alejandro responded with an ultimatum: “Are you going to sing or are you not going to sing?” He said . . “If not, I will sing there too (pointing to backstage),” he added.

After the singer’s warning, the audience issued a resounding “no”, while Fernandez merely made a gesture of disapproval, but continued the show.

But those who did not take kindly to the singer’s position were the network users, who did not miss the opportunity to inform him of his mistake: “He is the artist, he should sing”, “Well, let him not get paid” and everyone will pay him”, “Let’s sing”, “Now it turns out that The audience should give the show,” “Singing fees, don’t charge,” were some of the comments that could be read.

See also  Control your heart rate before you see what unrecognizable Ninel Kunde looked like as a 19-year-old

In general, Vicente Fernandez’s son usually treats his fans nicely and makes them happy during his performances, so this behavior is not common for him.

You may also be interested | On video

Leila Downs will honor her late husband at the National Auditorium in Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Marianne Pabon: “I know I will heal and move forward”

September 29, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Dear HUI founding member says goodbye, after 25 years

September 29, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Antony Blinken sang a piece of classical music and played the guitar at the launch of a diplomatic initiative

September 28, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

“Danilo Medina identifies himself as ‘vote collector’ by Abel Martinez” | Daily menu

September 29, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Up to $3,230 worth of SNAP food stamps will be sent next week: Who will receive them?

September 29, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Alejandro Fernandez complains to the crowd in the middle of the concert

September 29, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Dr.. Strickland, a researcher who “plays” with physics to advance medicine

September 29, 2023 Zera Pearson