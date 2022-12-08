Ale Lacroix’s Wellness Revolution: What It’s Like to Get Up at 5 AM for Meditation and Physical Activity

Last Sunday Ale Lacroix celebrated the second anniversary of Awake, #desafíodelas5am, his health meetings at dawn

Waking up before sunrise, incorporating healthy habits such as physical activity, yoga and meditation as soon as we wake up, dedicating ourselves to gaining new knowledge every morning and thinking about who is the best version of us in the world.

Until a few years ago, these axioms seemed to be held only by Buddhist monks, but something has changed and wellness revolution It is here to stay and, through a pandemic, has thousands of followers across the planet. One of them is lacroixa famous DJ who has been on the track for decades and who nearly 5 years ago discovered a new way of being in the world through a book by “5 a.m. club”by Robin Sharma.

In this way, each week the DJ and radio and television presenter shares his health secrets infobae through The Wellness Revolution podcast. In each episode, he asks: What if you could make positively life-changing decisions? Overcoming fears, time management, an explosion of energy, the need for change, and reaching the best version of oneself are the main pillars of his talks.

For more than 25 years, Ale Lacroix has gone to bed at 5am, but now he enjoys getting up at that time (Photo: Awake/Jime Ferrand)

Within this framework, last weekend he led a meeting to celebrate the second anniversary Wake up, #Challengethe5am. The appointment was Sunday at 4:30 on Vicente López Coastal Road. The proposed activity 5 kg Walking, cycling or running. sort of yogaTalk about merging healthy habits And breakfast. All this within the framework of a new dawn, enjoying a magical sunrise, full of energy and in touch with nature,” Lacroix told Infobae.

About 60 participants participated in the meeting on the occasion of its second anniversary. “The usual faces were there, as well as new ones who came from different and far parts of the city and county. Some told they got up at 3:00 to get there on time,” encouraged the DJ, who considers 5 a.m. the holy hour and “the mother of all.” Routines”, a moment so powerful that he was encouraged to call it “The Hour of Empires”.

Since October, on the Infobae Wellbeing Revolution podcast, Ale Lacroix has shared his health advice (wake up/Jime Ferrand)

“At 4:50 we start the 5k. After the run and in complete silence, with full attention, we receive the magic of a new dawn. Everything is emotion and joy knowing that the challenge was already won, that the victory was already a reality.” Lacroix described that coming out of The comfort area and beating on the bed was a bonus.

After the aerobic exercise, the participants took an outdoor yoga class with the gorgeous setting of the Río de la Plata in the background, summed up by the DJ as a moment “set to music by nature and the brilliance of the first minutes of the sun”. Lacroix concluded his talk about this new path to well-being, saying: “Sports and yoga talk about healthy habits and nature, and it was only 7:30 in the morning.”

In each of the editions of Wake Up, which are held every month in different parts of the country, Lacroix closes the event from his host spot by talking about the importance of incorporating healthy habits. Today, this place is the closest thing to your comfort zone, but it wasn’t always that way.

Lacroix considers 5 a.m. to be the holy hour and the mother of all routines and rituals that seek to incorporate new habits (Courtesy: Wake Up/Jim Ferran)

“God knows what this transformation cost me. Because of my job, for over 25 years, I went to bed at 5 am, today I get up at 5 am, and I respect her as the mother of all the chores. The process took me a long time in solitude and silence to work out what I call it ‘my own victories.’ There is nothing casual in this life, I needed to find myself alone. Endless winters, cold on the face, broken knuckles…but with the immense happiness of seeing more than a thousand sunrises, Locate.

After thousands of days of training him discipline, the habit of starting his days at 5 in the morning became the mainstay of Lacroix’s life: “It commanded me, it enabled me, it made me more productive and creative,” he is honest and leaves some clues for personal well-being. The search that each person must determine and in which place he must find his own path.

The activity included yoga exercises and talks about healthy habits (Photo: Awake/Jime Ferrand)

He explained, “The first step is curiosity if you greet Signs You’re looking for a change, or you’re stressed out, with a lack of time, you feel apathetic, you feel stuck. If there is a gap between where you are now and where you want to be. This is the time of consolidation New healthy habits to your life, understanding that what works for one person does not work for another, and that incorporating these new rituals must be deeply personal and reflective.”

To establish a healthy habit, repetition and discipline are essential. To achieve this, Lacroix highlights the benefits of 20/20/20 rule When you wake up: 20 minutes of your morning is devoted to aerobic exercise, 20 minutes to yoga or meditation and 20 minutes to gaining knowledge.

Between discipline and the sacred hour of five in the morning, Ale Lacroix revolutionized his personal well-being and since 2018 he has sought to spread it and pass it on to others.

