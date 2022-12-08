December 8, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Sportradar launches a video on the well-being of athletes

Sportradar launches a video on the well-being of athletes

Zera Pearson December 8, 2022 2 min read

The video aims to help partners educate their players on the potential impact of sports betting.

press release.- Sportradar Group AG Today announced the launch Free video tutorial It is part of your programme Athlete’s well-being Available to your Integrity Services Association partners and the governing body.

As shown in the trailer, available for viewing here, the documentary-style video shows how legal sports betting can affect the mental health of athletes and Reflects Sportradar’s commitment to providing solutions and supporting stakeholders in the growing sports betting ecosystem.

In addition to program partners Athlete’s well-beingfrom experts in the fields of mental health and responsible gaming, the video also features the former professional soccer player and two-time gold medalist Lindsey Tarpley SnowProfessional baseball player Garrett Whitlock and a current college basketball player Conor McCaffrey Share their stories and views on this issue.

the program Athlete’s well-being From sportradar Provides resources and support to help partners educate athletes about any potential harm associated with sports betting and sheds light on the potential impact of sports betting on athletes. Leagues and governing bodies that sign up for Sportradar’s Athlete Wellness program will be able to provide their athletes with:

  • A greater appreciation of the potential impact of sports betting on your mental health.
  • Increase awareness of the signals and how to deal with what they may be feeling.
  • A better understanding of the resources available to help them.

the program Athlete’s well-being It is part of the overall strategy of Sportradar Integrity Services To protect the integrity of sports competitions through monitoring, research and education.

See also  The higher the level of social welfare, the more resilient countries are

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Ale Lacroix’s Wellness Revolution: What It’s Like to Get Up at 5 AM for Meditation and Physical Activity

December 8, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

A virtual door to learn to love science subjects

December 8, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Merkle’s commitment to diversity and well-being, SFS Award for Best Midsize Company – ORH

December 7, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

New Secret Documents Found in Donald Trump’s Depository in Florida

December 8, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Sportradar launches a video on the well-being of athletes

December 8, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Di Maria calls him “the worst coach of his career” and Van Gaal responds

December 8, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Pedro Castillo’s last minute after the vacancy and dissolution of the Peruvian Congress, live: news, resignations and reactions

December 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward