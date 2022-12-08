A virtual door to learn to love science subjects

Awakening calls in scientific studies are a mission committed to by the Ministry of Education. Various studies show how students, especially girls, tend to think after certain courses that certain subjects are not their specialty. Hostility toward subjects such as mathematics—the “bogeyman” for many students—can be overcome with the right incentives. This is why the STEMadrid+ initiative came into being, which opens the door to tens of thousands of free resources to advance STEM teaching.

From your PC, you can access engaging content such as National Geographic magazines—and its children’s edition, National Geographic Kids—, What to Read, All About Space, or Claves. Or browse books like “Alice’s Dream” by Edward Pontus, “Surprising Answers to Everyday Questions,” by Jordy Pereira, “Why Don’t Astronauts Cry?” , by Jorge Alcaide, or “Like Einstein at Home”, by Javier Fernandez Panadero.

More than 23,000 content



STEMadrid+ opens this academic year with over 23,000 free access resources to promote this scientific learning among young people from Madrid. The contents have been selected and developed by expert educators. It is organized by subjects and age groups to be able to adapt to each student and their own pace.

You can see, for example, texts specific by fields, such as “Hello, I am zero”, “Numbers of life” and others in mathematics; “space engineering” or “great building”, in engineering; and “How Machines Think” or “30 Minute Robotics Projects” in the field of technology. Teachers will also be able to find here methodological texts that facilitate the teaching of these subjects, which are vital for progression. This route is open to public and subsidized centers, through EducaMadrid users. It is open to all teachers and students who wish to work or are already doing so in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) procedure.

in the web



There are currently 103 schools in the region working on the STEMadrid program through research. Now, this digital platform is open to teachers and students, and can be accessed at stemadridplus.educa.madrid.org. Teachers will find tools to use in class as highly involved activities or to do interdisciplinary work that applies to reality.

This project relies on educational methods such as project- or problem-based learning to improve skills and knowledge; challenges to meet a current difficulty through teamwork; Or simulation so that the student knows in depth a professional role, acting accordingly. The so-called “case method” is also used, forcing them to make strategic decisions; Something they should undoubtedly apply in the future in the world of work.