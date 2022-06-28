June 28, 2022

Alcaraz stands on Court 1 with resistance training

June 28, 2022

“Last year I won the first round in five sets, and this time also I love playing on grass,” he said. Carlos Alcaraz Draw laughter from onlookers who packed track 1 of Wimbledon who stood up to salute the victory of the 19-year-old from Murcia, In his debut against Jean-Lennard Struve. With suffering and thanks for the “best match” of his career in terms of serving (30 aces, scored)as he himself admitted, the great sensation of world tennis He beat 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in 4h11 a very rocky competitor, the 32-year-old German and 155th in the worldA situation in which he fell months after injuring his right foot.

“It was my first (official) game on grass this year and it was better than I expected,” Carlitos admitted after beating Struve which gave it everything against an opponent that gave him 73 winning shots.s, nullifying his ability as a server and attacker with an improved recipe. Even with the advantages that he obtained during the match, he was able to break the resistance of the Spaniard, who came to the tournament without preparation and feeling discomfort in his right elbow. That is why he plays with a fail or copper, as he calls it, to protect and warm the affected area.

The truth is that Alcaraz was able to finish the match in the fourth round, when he had four break points to lead 5-4 on serve. He did not change them and had to suffer. It was in those moments that he conveyed the most emotion to the spectators, with amazing defenses and deadly counterattacks. Struve did not give up until the end. In 2021, he beat Alcaraz at Roland Garros. Since then, the Spaniard has climbed 90 places in the world rankings, to seventh, while the Teutons have seen themselves outside the top 100.

Great in the matches solved in the fifth group

After a difficult and arduous start to the tournament, Alcaraz will face the Dutch Griekspoor tomorrow, who brought down Fognini, With the intention of reaching the third round of the British Major for the first time, After he decided the sixth duel in the fifth set in which he is arguing in his career. He won five. He only lost to Berrettini at the last Australian Open, and in the tiebreak. “When matches go that far, I have an advantage because of my body and my mentality,” he emphasized his character. With that and service at the top that put him on the occasion (“I hope to be able to replicate what I’ve done so well in other games,” he wished), Many games can be won on English lawn.

Jean-Lennard Struff

against

Carlos Alcaraz

groups:

Points are earned with the first submission

2nd post won

Break points have been converted

Points are earned with the first submission

2nd post won

Break points have been converted

Points are earned with the first submission

within / totals
13/13
100%

2nd post won

Break points have been converted

Points are earned with the first submission

2nd post won

Break points have been converted

Points are earned with the first submission

2nd post won

Break points have been converted

First transmission ratio

within / totals
113/210
53%

within / totals
111/170
65%

Points are earned with the first submission

within / totals
88/113
77%

within / totals
84/111
75%

2nd post won

Points earned for the rest

within / totals
53/164
32%

within / totals
75/206
36%

Break points have been converted

